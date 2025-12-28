'Nothing To Learn From RSS': Digvijaya Singh’s Remark Triggers Political Storm Inside Congress

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A single social media post from senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has triggered an unexpected political storm, placing the party’s internal differences under the spotlight and opening fresh lines of attack for the BJP. What began as a comment on organisational discipline has quickly escalated into a high-stakes political debate, forcing Congress leaders to clarify positions while opponents seize the moment.

ALSO READ: No Half Pants And Smartphones: UP Khap's Order For Kids

The Post That Sparked The Row

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "...There's nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by… pic.twitter.com/aD4PWgz3fM — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2025

On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh shared an old photograph from 1995 showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated on the floor near the feet of then BJP president LK Advani. The veteran leader accompanied the image with praise for the organisational structure of the RSS and BJP, suggesting that the Congress could draw lessons from their grassroots strength.

The comment immediately stood out, given the Congress party’s long-standing criticism of both the BJP and the RSS. Within hours, reactions poured in from across the political spectrum.

Congress Leaders Push Back, Some Step In To Defend

Several senior Congress leaders publicly distanced the party from Singh’s remarks. One Congress leader launched a sharp critique of the RSS, linking it to Nathuram Godse and stating, “There’s nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?"

Shashi Tharoor echoed the sentiment, pointing to the Congress party’s own 140-year legacy as its greatest teacher.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP of misrepresenting Singh’s words, stating, “The BJP is presenting their statements by twisting and distorting them. We don’t need to learn anything from the RSS; we fought the freedom struggle against the British Raj and its injustices, and we fought it by turning it into a mass movement, so we don’t need to learn anything from anyone; rather, people should learn from the Congress."

However, not everyone in the party saw the issue the same way. Veteran leader Salman Khurshid defended Singh’s intent, saying, “Appreciation and accessing facts are two different things. Digvijaya Singh inspires a lot of people. The fundamental ideology of the RSS is contrary to the idea of India… That is a pragmatic assessment of what RSS has been able to achieve. We and Digvijaya Singh reject the complete ideology of RSS."

Alka Lamba stressed the importance of strategic assessment, noting, “We should analyse that where our enemy is strong and where we are strong. It is democracy. Everyone can have their point of view. But we do not agree with the ideology of the RSS at all. They stood with the Britishers."

Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot played down reports of internal friction, while MP Rajani Patil insisted, “I don’t think Digvijaya Singh said anything wrong. His answer has been twisted."

Opposition Senses Opportunity

The controversy also drew sharp reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who questioned Singh’s apparent shift in tone. Referring to Singh’s past criticism of the RSS, Raut remarked, “The RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle, did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 50 years, and has been responsible for communal tension in the country. This is the same RSS that Digvijaya Singh had attacked in Parliament. I will ask him why this change of mind about the RSS."

The BJP, meanwhile, moved swiftly to highlight the episode as evidence of growing discord within the Congress.

What Digvijaya Singh Actually Meant

Responding to the backlash, Digvijaya Singh clarified that his praise was strictly limited to organisational discipline, not ideology. Reflecting on the image he shared, he explained:

“I found this image on the Quora site. It’s very impressive. How an RSS grassroots swayamsevak and Jan Sangh BJP worker sat on the floor at the feet of leaders and became the state’s Chief Minister and the country’s Prime Minister. This is the power of the organisation."

Later, addressing the controversy directly, Singh reaffirmed his ideological stance:

“I have only praised the organisation. I have always opposed the RSS and Prime Minister Modi. I remain against the policies of the RSS and Modi ji."

A Moment That Exposes Deeper Tensions

While the immediate political dust continues to swirl, the episode has exposed underlying sensitivities within the Congress, between organisational introspection and ideological consistency. For a party positioning itself as the central pillar of opposition, the timing and tone of internal debates now carry greater weight than ever.

As political reactions intensify and narratives continue to evolve, one question lingers: will this moment fade as another brief controversy, or does it reveal deeper strategic crossroads for the Congress ahead?