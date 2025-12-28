Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn

Tharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn

The controversy escalated after Singh shared an online post praising the organisational ecosystem of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 01:07 PM (IST)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday endorsed senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s call for organisational reforms, stressing the need to strengthen the party amid a growing row over Singh’s recent remarks that appeared to praise the BJP and the RSS.

Singh had publicly flagged the need for reforms and decentralisation within the Congress, tagging Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a post. The intervention, coming from a veteran leader, embarrassed the party but also highlighted simmering discontent within its ranks.

Digvijay Singh Controversy

The controversy escalated after Singh shared an online post praising the organisational ecosystem of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Posting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seated near BJP veteran LK Advani, Singh remarked that grassroots workers in the BJP–RSS system can rise to top positions such as chief minister and prime minister.

Although Singh later clarified that he remains a staunch opponent of the RSS–BJP ideology, the post triggered sharp reactions within the Congress, which reiterated its ideological differences with the Sangh and condemned what it described as the legacy of “Gandhi’s killers”.

Asked whether he supported Singh’s reform push, Tharoor told reporters on his way to an event marking the Congress’s 140th foundation day that strengthening the organisation was imperative. “We are friends, and conversations are natural. The organisation must be strengthened, there’s no question about it,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Want Congress To Be Strong: Tharoor

Referring to the party’s long history, Tharoor added that discipline and institutional learning were essential. “We have a 140-year history; there’s much to learn. I want the organisation to be strong. Discipline is necessary; there must be discipline within the party,” he said.

Singh, meanwhile, reiterated that his remarks should not be read as admiration for the RSS. “There is no need to learn anything from Gandhi’s killers. I have fought communal forces in the Assembly and Parliament and remain opposed to their ideology,” he said, while maintaining that organisational strengthening was vital for any political party.

Related Video

BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shashi Tharoor Digvijaya SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Nothing To Learn From RSS': Digvijaya Singh’s Remark Triggers Political Storm Inside Congress
'Nothing To Learn From RSS': Digvijaya Singh’s Remark Triggers Political Storm Inside Congress
Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
World
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Breaking: Delhi Air Pollution Worsens as AQI Stays in Red Zone, GRAP-4 Curbs Fail to Bring Relief
Delhi Winter: Yellow Alert Issued as Smog and Fog Reduce Visibility in Delhi-NCR
Breaking: Mother and Daughter Brutally Killed in Nagpur, Police Crack Case
Breaking: Tourist Rush in Manali and Kullu Ahead of New Year Celebrations Despite Harsh Cold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget