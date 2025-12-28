BCCI Breaks Silence On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As Test Coach: Report

While Gautam Gambhir has flourished as India's Head Coach in white ball cricket, even winning an ICC trophy, his red ball record has been far from even satisfactory.

With just 7 wins in 19 matches, fans had been wondering if he should give up the reins in the longest format, and notably, recent reports claimed that the a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official sounded out VVS Laxman informally on whether he would be open to taking over as India’s Test team coach.

However, that no longer seems to have been the case, as according to a new report by NDTV, Gautam Gambhir has the board's trust and will continue as India's Head Coach in Test cricket.

Gambhir To Continue As Coach In Tests

The said report quoted an anonymous BCCI official stating this:

"We have not spoken to VVS Laxman either officially or unofficially. The BCCI has complete trust in Gautam Gambhir, and no discussion has been held regarding this matter,"

Gautam Gambhir took over as India's Head Coach in all formats back in 2024. His first red ball assignment was a series against Bangladesh, which the then Rohit Sharma-led side won comfortably.

However, India were later whitewashed 3-0 at home against New Zealand. That was followed by a 3-1 Border Gavaskar Trophy series loss in Australia.

The team did show grit in England, led by Shubman Gill and without Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, drawing the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2, followed by a 2-0 victory against West Indies at home.

Unfortunately, these positives were overshadowed by a 2-0 whitewash at home against South Africa, with absolute domination by the visitors in the second Test match.

This hot-and-cold record has led to a lot of criticism from fans, but no statement has been made over Gautam Gambhir's future as Test coach officially in public by the BCCI yet.