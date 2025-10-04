Shweta Tiwari Birthday Special: 8 Traditional Outfits Perfect For Diwali 2025

1. Dazzling Maroon Saree: Shweta Tiwari’s choice is a breath-taking maroon-coloured saree, the quintessential shade for Diwali night. The saree offers a look that is both deeply traditional and undeniably contemporary. The ensemble features a rich fabric providing a canvas for extraordinary, head-turning detail. The saree is generously embellished with meticulous sequin and thread work. It is an investment piece of traditional Indian ethnic wear that is set to dominate Diwali 2025 fashion trends. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
2. Opulent Pink Silk Saree: This magnificent ensemble is a masterclass in classic, unadulterated Indian glamour, perfect for a high-octane Diwali soiree or a traditional Lakshmi Puja. Shweta Tiwari drapes herself in a vibrant, luxurious Pink Silk Saree. The rich texture and glorious sheen of the silk, reminiscent of a classic saree provides a regal foundation. Shweta has expertly paired this grand drape with an equally striking blouse. Opting for a complementary tone, it provides the perfect counterpoint to the saree. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
3. Regal Red Saree: Shweta Tiwari stuns in a mesmerising blood-red embroidered saree. This traditional Indian outfit is a masterclass in opulent grace. What truly elevates this ensemble to designer status is the spectacularly detailed heavy border. A wide, intricately designed metallic border runs along the entire edge of the saree. Shweta has impeccably styled this heavy, celebratory drape to perfection. This iconic red saree is, without a doubt, the definition of Diwali Glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
4. Flawless Fuchsia Saree: The core of this stunning look is a fuchsia pink saree that is nothing short of breathtaking. The fabric is drenched in dazzling sequin detailing across the body, ensuring a magnificent shimmer under the festive lights. The ensemble is completed with a bespoke, matching fuchsia blouse that elevates the entire look from lovely to show-stopping. A chic, festive detail is added via subtle tassels at the sleeve borders, injecting a subtle, playful movement that perfectly suits a vibrant Diwali party atmosphere. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
5. Midnight Blue Saree: Forget the predictable pastels. this traditional outfit in a stunning Midnight Blue is your high-impact blueprint for a truly spectacular festive season. Perfect for a grand Diwali card party or the main Lakshmi Puja, this glittering saree blends classic Indian silhouettes with contemporary glamour. The ensemble is a masterclass in festive opulence. The rich, deep hue of the midnight blue fabric acts as the perfect canvas, allowing the thousands of sequins to catch the light and create a dazzling festive look. This Diwali outfit is a genuine fashion trend alert, offering readers the ultimate traditional glam to steal the look and ensure they are the most dazzling presence. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
6. Regal Pink And Gold Embroidered Anarkali: Shweta Tiwari’s stunning, radiant fuchsia pink Anarkali suit redefines festive glamour. Crafted from a luxurious fabric, the anarkali features an elegant, floor-sweeping flair that adds a regal, ethereal movement to every step. The suit is a masterpiece of detail, dominated by intricate golden zari and threadwork embroidery.The full-sleeved outfit is completed with a heavily embroidered, delicate dupatta which enhances the royal vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
7. Floor Length Pink Anarkali: The floor-length Anarkali, a timeless silhouette, is rendered in a vibrant, almost raspberry pink hue. The true highlight is the exquisite bodice. The yoke is a masterpiece of intricate golden embroidery and sequin work, featuring delicate floral and ornamental patterns that lend a rich, celebratory feel. This detailed embellishment beautifully contrasts the solid fabric, adding textural depth. Shweta completes the traditional ensemble with a matching pink dupatta, draped artfully. Her choice of minimal accessories along with soft, voluminous waves in her hair and a radiant, dewy makeup look, makes this a must-save style. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
8. Statement Green Saree: For Diwali 2025, look no further than the TV industry's eternal style icon, Shweta Tiwari. This particular look, featuring a magnificent emerald green saree, is a guaranteed head-turner and perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the Festival of Lights. The saree itself is a study in vibrant glamour. The sequin embroidery is not overpowering, but rather meticulously placed to give the illusion of liquid gold. This is a must-try traditional outfit for every woman looking to channel a 'desi diva' vibe this festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 04:17 PM (IST)