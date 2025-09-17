Nia Sharma Birthday Special: 8 Times She Stunned With Bold And Beautiful Outfits

1. Edgy Punk Glam: This bold grunge-inspired outfit is proof of Nia Sharma’s fearless fashion choices. She paired a distressed grey shirt layered with chunky chain accessories, giving a rebellious punk vibe. The asymmetrical checkered skirt, blending black and red plaid, added a unique edge. Fishnet stockings and black leather ankle boots further amplified the daring appeal. This outfit is undoubtedly fierce, unapologetic, and strikingly unforgettable. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
2. Sultry Glamour In Mini Dress: Nia Sharma raised the temperature with this sizzling red ensemble. She stunned in a fiery red mini dress featuring delicate rosette detailing on the hemline, adding a touch of drama and elegance. Paired with glossy red heels, the outfit created a striking monochrome effect that is both powerful and glamorous. The combination of vibrant red, playful floral accents, and her confident pose makes this one of her most memorable style moments. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
3. Ethereal In White: Nia Sharma wore a steamy white kurta set with sheer embroidery. The delicate see-through detailing on the kurta gave the outfit a contemporary twist. The subtle shimmer of the fabric added a touch of sophistication, making her appear effortlessly graceful. Nia’s choice of understated makeup with a nude lip and kohl-rimmed eyes balanced the sheer boldness of the attire beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
4. Pink Indo-Western Fit: Nia Sharma looked every bit like a modern-day princess in this enchanting pink fit. The outfit featured a heavily embellished cut-out bodice that added a touch of boldness to the dreamy silhouette. She wore a flared bottom, crafted in lustrous fabric that brought a regal charm to her overall look. The pastel hue, combined with intricate detailing, made this Indo-western outfit a show-stopper. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
5. Neon Co-ord Set: Nia Sharma made a bold statement in this electrifying neon two-piece set. The structured silhouette, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, brought out her toned figure. Styled with glittering pointed-toe heels, the outfit had the perfect mix of power dressing and playful glamour. Her soft curls and minimal accessories ensured the neon shade remained the hero of the look. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
6. Desi Look In Floral Saree: Nia Sharma showed her softer, traditional side in this refreshing floral saree look. Draped in a pastel green saree adorned with delicate pink blossoms, she paired it with a bold hot pink blouse that elevated the outfit. The addition of matching pink bangles and statement earrings gave the look an elegant ethnic finish, making it perfect for festive occasions. This floral saree moment is a reminder that she can switch from glamorous diva to desi girl with absolute ease. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
7. Sheer Blue Ethnic Look: The outfit, a salwar-kameez set, features a sheer kurta adorned with intricate, self-coloured patterns that add a touch of sophisticated glamour. Paired with straight-cut trousers in the same vibrant hue, the outfit creates a seamless, elongated silhouette. The look is completed with a matching sheer dupatta. It's a look that’s perfect for a daytime event, a festive celebration, or even a chic social gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
8. Black Cutout Gown: Nia Sharma chose a full-length, halter neck black gown that gave her a daring look. The dress features daring cutouts that strategically reveal her toned physique, adding a bold and edgy twist to a classic silhouette. The rich, jet-black fabric drapes flawlessly, creating a powerful and sleek look. Her hair is styled in an effortlessly chic messy bun, ensuring the focus remains on the dramatic neckline. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:15 PM (IST)