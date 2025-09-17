Nia Sharma Birthday Special: 8 Times She Stunned With Bold And Beautiful Outfits

6. ⁠Desi Look In Floral Saree: Nia Sharma showed her softer, traditional side in this refreshing floral saree look. Draped in a pastel green saree adorned with delicate pink blossoms, she paired it with a bold hot pink blouse that elevated the outfit. The addition of matching pink bangles and statement earrings gave the look an elegant ethnic finish, making it perfect for festive occasions. This floral saree moment is a reminder that she can switch from glamorous diva to desi girl with absolute ease. (Image Source: Instagram/@niasharma90)