Independence Day 2025: 8 Creative DIY Crafts For Independence Day Decor

Independence Day 2025: 8 Creative DIY Crafts For Independence Day Decor

Celebrate Independence Day with these creative crafts, from wall art and bunting to floral arrangements and DIY décor, that bring patriotic charm to your space.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Celebrate Independence Day with these creative crafts, from wall art and bunting to floral arrangements and DIY décor, that bring patriotic charm to your space.

Independence Day 2025

1/8
Tricolour Wall Art: Bring the walls to life by folding butterflies, flowers, or abstract designs with coloured paper in saffron, white, and green. Arrange them into a striking mural that radiates patriotic energy and festive charm. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Tricolour Wall Art: Bring the walls to life by folding butterflies, flowers, or abstract designs with coloured paper in saffron, white, and green. Arrange them into a striking mural that radiates patriotic energy and festive charm. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
Tiranga Fans: Add a playful touch with fans made from square sheets of saffron, white, and green paper. Fold the sheets according to the style and attach them to sticks for a vibrant, breezy accessory, perfect for the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Tiranga Fans: Add a playful touch with fans made from square sheets of saffron, white, and green paper. Fold the sheets according to the style and attach them to sticks for a vibrant, breezy accessory, perfect for the celebrations. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Flower Bouquets: Combine flowers like marigolds for the saffron colour, lilies or roses for white, and fresh green leaves to craft beautiful bouquets, vases, or garlands. For a creative twist, use tissue paper flowers to replicate the tricolour effect. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Flower Bouquets: Combine flowers like marigolds for the saffron colour, lilies or roses for white, and fresh green leaves to craft beautiful bouquets, vases, or garlands. For a creative twist, use tissue paper flowers to replicate the tricolour effect. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Wall Hangings & Bunting: Cut ribbons or paper strips in the shades of the national flag and tie them to a wooden hoop for a unique wall hanging. Or, string together paper or fabric triangles to create colourful bunting for balconies and living rooms. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Wall Hangings & Bunting: Cut ribbons or paper strips in the shades of the national flag and tie them to a wooden hoop for a unique wall hanging. Or, string together paper or fabric triangles to create colourful bunting for balconies and living rooms. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Spoon Flower Decor: Turn the ordinary plastic spoons into vibrant petals by cutting and painting them in saffron, white, and green. Arrange them on cardboard to form a striking tricolour flower. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Spoon Flower Decor: Turn the ordinary plastic spoons into vibrant petals by cutting and painting them in saffron, white, and green. Arrange them on cardboard to form a striking tricolour flower. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
CD Wind Chimes & Lanterns: Give old CDs a second life by painting them in flag colours and stringing them into eye-catching wind chimes. For warm evening decor, craft lanterns from coloured paper or paint glass jars in the tricolour. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
CD Wind Chimes & Lanterns: Give old CDs a second life by painting them in flag colours and stringing them into eye-catching wind chimes. For warm evening decor, craft lanterns from coloured paper or paint glass jars in the tricolour. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
7/8
Dreamcatchers: Add the vibrant twist to the celebration with dreamcatchers made from saffron, white, and green ribbons, feathers, and beads, a creative way to showcase your patriotic pride. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Dreamcatchers: Add the vibrant twist to the celebration with dreamcatchers made from saffron, white, and green ribbons, feathers, and beads, a creative way to showcase your patriotic pride. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Quilling Monuments: Sketch iconic Indian monuments and fill them in with quilled paper strips in tricolour shades, creating an ornate, textured masterpiece that celebrates heritage. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Quilling Monuments: Sketch iconic Indian monuments and fill them in with quilled paper strips in tricolour shades, creating an ornate, textured masterpiece that celebrates heritage. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day 15 August Independence Day 2025 Independence Day Decor Creative DIY Decor Ideas For 15 August DIY Decor Ideas

Photo Gallery

