Around 40 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Swiss Ski Resort, Dozens Seriously Injured

At least around 40 people have died and more than 115 have been injured, many of them critically, following a devastating fire at a crowded venue in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Police said the victims are expected to include people of multiple nationalities. Authorities have sealed off the area and launched a full investigation as emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of one of the deadliest fire incidents in the region in recent years.

How The Fire May Have Started

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined. Police said it was too early to draw conclusions. However, eyewitness accounts have begun to emerge.

Two French nationals, Emma and Albane, told French broadcaster BFMTV that the blaze appeared to start when birthday candles were held too close to the ceiling. According to their account, a waitress had placed lit candles on champagne bottles, which were then raised upwards. Within seconds, the ceiling caught fire. They said the interior was largely wooden, allowing flames to spread rapidly.

Evacuation Hampered By Narrow Exits

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as the fire spread quickly, engulfing even the first floor of the venue. Evacuation efforts were severely hindered by narrow exits and stairways leading outside.

They recalled that nearly 200 people attempted to flee within 30 seconds, creating panic as smoke and flames filled the space. Many were unable to escape in time due to congestion at the exits.

Young Victims Among The Worst Affected

According to the BBC, a large number of the victims were aged between 16 and 26, with many categorised among the most serious cases. Police have stressed that the incident was not a terrorist attack, confirming it was a fire-related disaster.

Authorities imposed a no-fly zone over the resort area to facilitate rescue and investigation efforts.

Hospitals Under Severe Pressure

The regional hospital struggled to cope with the influx of casualties. Mathias Renard, head of the regional government, said both the intensive care unit and operating theatres reached full capacity within a short period.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed condolences in a social media message, saying the government’s thoughts were with the victims, the injured and their families.

Crans-Montana, located in the Valais region of the Swiss Alps, is a popular luxury ski destination around two hours from Bern.