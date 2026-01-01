Government Makes Key Change to FASTag Rules-All You Need to Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The government has announced a major relief for private vehicle owners by simplifying the FASTag issuance process. From February 1, 2026, buyers of new vehicles will no longer be required to undergo a separate Know Your Customer (KYC) process while applying for FASTag. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the move is aimed at reducing delays, eliminating repeated verification issues and making the toll payment system smoother for motorists. Vehicle details will now be verified directly at the time of FASTag issuance.

No Separate KYC For New FASTag Users

Until now, motorists applying for a new FASTag often faced problems related to KYC verification, including incorrect details, document mismatches and repeated requests for verification. These issues frequently led to delays in FASTag activation.

Under the revised system, a separate KYC process will no longer be required for new FASTags. Instead, vehicle registration details will be verified using the Registration Certificate (RC) itself. This means all necessary checks will be completed in one step at the time of FASTag issuance, reducing paperwork and inconvenience for vehicle owners.

What Changes For Existing FASTag Holders

For vehicles that already have a FASTag installed, there will be no change in the current process. Existing users will not be asked to undergo KYC again, provided there are no complaints or discrepancies linked to their FASTag.

Verification will only be initiated if a FASTag has been issued incorrectly or if vehicle details are found to be inaccurate. In such cases, authorities may step in to review the information.

Banks To Follow Stricter Verification Process

The new guidelines place greater responsibility on banks issuing FASTags. Banks will now be required to verify vehicle details with the VAHAN portal before activating any FASTag. No FASTag will be activated without proper verification of the vehicle’s registration data.

According to the government, the changes are intended to prevent fraudulent or incorrectly issued FASTags while making the system cleaner, more transparent and easier for genuine users.

