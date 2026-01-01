Another Hindu Man Lynched, Set On Fire In Bangladesh: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Hindu man was seriously injured after being attacked and set on fire by a group of assailants in Bangladesh, according to local reports. The incident occurred on December 31 in the Shariatpur district and is the latest in a series of reported attacks on members of the minority community. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Das, was allegedly targeted while returning home. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of minorities amid reports of rising communal violence in different parts of the country.

Attack In Shariatpur District

According to reports, Das was on his way home when he was intercepted by a group, assaulted with sharp weapons and beaten before being set on fire. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. There has been no official confirmation so far regarding arrests or the condition of the attackers.

The incident has caused fear among local residents and is being cited as the fourth reported attack on a Hindu individual in recent weeks.

Series Of Reported Incidents

Earlier, reports said that on December 24, a 29-year-old Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union. On December 18, another Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, aged 25, was reportedly killed in a mob attack at a factory in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh following allegations of blasphemy. His body was later hung from a tree and set on fire, as per reports.

These incidents have been widely cited by rights groups as part of a worrying pattern.

International Reaction

According to official statements, India last week expressed grave concern over what it described as continuing hostility towards minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, and said it was closely monitoring developments. Human rights organisations have also raised concerns over the reported rise in attacks.