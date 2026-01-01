‘She Was Waiting For An Auto’: Sister Recounts Night Before Faridabad Gang Rape

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The sister of the 25-year-old woman who was gang-raped, assaulted and thrown out of a moving car on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road said the survivor had left home after an argument with their mother. Speaking to NDTV, she said the dispute had been continuing for several days and that the two sisters last spoke on the evening before the incident.

“She said she had a fight with our mother that was continuing for days and she was going out of her mind,” the sister told NDTV, adding that the woman had said she was going to visit a friend.

Last Phone Calls Before The Incident

The sister said the survivor also spoke to her daughter before stepping out. “She said she would wait for a three-wheeler and disconnected,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

According to the account, the next call came at around 3.30 am. “I disconnected and called back. She did not speak. Then came the sobs,” the sister recalled, as per the NDTV report.

She said she stayed on the phone with the woman for about half an hour before calling the survivor’s friend. The injured woman was then taken to a hospital, which referred her to Delhi. “She was unconscious the whole time,” the sister said.

Details Of The Assault

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 30. Police said the woman had left her friend’s home by midnight and later accepted a lift from two men travelling in a white Eeco van.

The accused allegedly drove her to an isolated area, where they took turns to rape her. She was assaulted for around two hours before being thrown out of the moving vehicle, police said.

Medical Condition And Arrests

The survivor is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital, suffering from multiple fractures and wounds, according to an earlier Hindustan Times report.

The two accused, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested and produced before a city court on Wednesday, after which they were sent to judicial custody.

PTI reported that the survivor had been living with her parents following a feud with her husband.