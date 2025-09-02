Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Ethereal Ethnic Suit Inspiration From Sonali Bendre For This Festive Season

8 Ethereal Ethnic Suit Inspiration From Sonali Bendre For This Festive Season

Sonali Bendre looks breathtaking in a series of ethnic suits, from pastel hues to Banarasi silks, making her festive wardrobe an inspiration for timeless traditional fashion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Sonali Bendre looks breathtaking in a series of ethnic suits, from pastel hues to Banarasi silks, making her festive wardrobe an inspiration for timeless traditional fashion.

Ethnic Suit Looks Inspired By Sonali Bendre

1/8
Sonali Bendre radiated grace in this pastel pink salwar kameez with gold zari work and a flared kurta. The look was completed with a heavy dupatta in silver and gold motifs, perfect for festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
Sonali Bendre radiated grace in this pastel pink salwar kameez with gold zari work and a flared kurta. The look was completed with a heavy dupatta in silver and gold motifs, perfect for festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
2/8
In this white floral suit with intricate border embroidery, Sonali paired a sequined dupatta with a voluminous sharara. This ensemble brings charm and femininity to festive dressing. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
In this white floral suit with intricate border embroidery, Sonali paired a sequined dupatta with a voluminous sharara. This ensemble brings charm and femininity to festive dressing. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
3/8
Sonali glowed in this yellow and gold outfit, exuding sunshine-inspired festive vibes. The warm hues made this look ideal for traditional celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
Sonali glowed in this yellow and gold outfit, exuding sunshine-inspired festive vibes. The warm hues made this look ideal for traditional celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
4/8
Sonali stunned in this blue angrakha-style suit enhanced with golden detailing. This timeless silhouette adds vibrance to festive wear. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
Sonali stunned in this blue angrakha-style suit enhanced with golden detailing. This timeless silhouette adds vibrance to festive wear. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
5/8
Sonali carried the charm of tradition in this classic Banarasi suit paired with a silk dupatta. A perfect outfit to embrace festive grandeur. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
Sonali carried the charm of tradition in this classic Banarasi suit paired with a silk dupatta. A perfect outfit to embrace festive grandeur. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
6/8
She shined in this zari golden silk suit with Kali-style detailing. This evergreen look brings a regal touch to the festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
She shined in this zari golden silk suit with Kali-style detailing. This evergreen look brings a regal touch to the festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
7/8
The actor looked radiant in this teal-green traditional suit, beautifully paired with gold jewellery. A graceful pick for any festive gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
The actor looked radiant in this teal-green traditional suit, beautifully paired with gold jewellery. A graceful pick for any festive gathering. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
8/8
She looked exquisite in this grey silk kurta with gold zari motifs, styled with matching pants and a heavily embroidered dupatta. Golden mojaris and earrings added the finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
She looked exquisite in this grey silk kurta with gold zari motifs, styled with matching pants and a heavily embroidered dupatta. Golden mojaris and earrings added the finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsonalibendre)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Bollywood Ethnic Style Sonali Bendre Ethnic Suits Sonali Bendre Festive Looks Sonali Bendre Traditional Outfits Ethnic Suits For Festive Season Festive Ethnic Outfit Ideas
