Alliance Under Strain : Congress, RJD Exchange Barbs After Bihar Rout

Remarks by veteran Congress leader and former Kadwa MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan advocating an independent political course for the party in Bihar have triggered sharp reactions within the Mahagathbandhan, particularly from alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Khan Questions Alliance Gains

Khan argued that the Congress failed to gain electorally from its tie-up with the RJD, saying the alliance neither helped the party improve its Assembly tally nor expand its organisational base in Bihar.

“With the RJD, the Congress party could neither increase its seat count nor broaden its base in Bihar. The party’s top leadership must introspect on the alliance,” Khan said, adding that the arrangement created confusion among grassroots workers and ultimately harmed the party’s prospects.

Seat-Sharing, Strategy Under Fire

A two-time MLA from Kadwa in Seemanchal’s Katihar district, Khan lost the seat in the recent election to JD(U)’s Dulal Chandra Goswami. He alleged that the RJD limited the Congress’ role in Bihar, both in seat-sharing and in shaping electoral strategy during the Assembly polls.

In the last Bihar Assembly election, the Congress contested 61 seats but won only six. Four of these came from Seemanchal, considered a party stronghold. The Congress currently has two MPs and four MLAs from the region, while the RJD won just one Assembly seat there and has no MP.

Pushback Within Congress Ranks

Party insiders said that during a post-election review meeting in Delhi, Congress leaders were nearly unanimous in opposing the continuation of the alliance with the RJD after the grand alliance’s defeat.

“The Congress could have won more seats had it contested independently, as the perception of the RJD in Bihar has increasingly become that of a party representing only certain communities,” a party insider said.

AIMIM Factor In Seemanchal Losses

Congress leaders also blamed the exclusion of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from the alliance for losses in Seemanchal.

“We lost Kadwa and Kasba because of AIMIM. Had AIMIM been part of the alliance, our prospects would have been much better in Seemanchal in particular and Bihar in general,” a senior Congress leader told Hindustan Times.

According to party insiders, the Congress had favoured including AIMIM, but resistance from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav proved to be a “spoilsport”.

RJD Responds

In Seemanchal, the RJD repeated its poor performance from the 2020 elections, winning only the Raniganj seat in Araria district. The Congress retained Kishanganj, Araria and Manihari, won Forbesganj by a narrow margin of 221 votes, and lost Kadwa and Kasba.

Some Congress leaders also believe independent candidate Pappu Yadav adversely affected the party’s prospects.

Reacting to Khan’s remarks, RJD leader Arun Kumar said it was the Congress that had approached the party for the alliance. “Every party is free to take its own decision. If the Congress feels it should go alone in Bihar, it is free to chart its own course,” he said.