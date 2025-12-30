Raihan Vadra Engagement: Aviva Baig's Religion Becomes Focus Of Online Trolling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Online speculation and unverified claims took centre stage soon after news emerged of Raihan Vadra’s engagement, with social media users circulating rumours and trolling the couple over their personal backgrounds. The posts, shared widely across platforms, prompted discussion around misinformation and the targeting of private family events involving political figures. The engagement itself, scheduled to take place in Ranthambore, is a low-key family affair, but the online chatter has drawn attention to how quickly personal milestones become politicised online.

Online Speculation Takes Over

Following reports of the upcoming engagement, several social media posts surfaced making unverified assertions about Raihan Vadra and his fiancee Aviva, including speculation about their personal identities and the nature of their future wedding ceremony. None of these claims have been supported by official statements or credible sources.

Neither Raihan Vadra, Aviva, nor their families have responded to the online commentary. Observers point out that such trolling reflects a broader pattern in which private events linked to political families quickly become fodder for misinformation and communal narratives online.

-Raihan Vadra : Christian

-Aviva Baig : Muslim

They both got engaged



Their children will be Janeudhari Hindu...

All Congressis will serve them with the same dedication... pic.twitter.com/Bnzzd3Y7CJ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 30, 2025

Meet Aviva Baig



— Daughter of Delhi-based businessman Imran Baig

— A professional photographer

— Priyanka Vadra’s son Rehan Vadra is set to tie the knot (nikah) with her

— The couple has been in a relationship for the past seven years https://t.co/qMLWAci6lc pic.twitter.com/ccvXInsP2J — Prashant (@prashant10gaur) December 30, 2025

A Personal Event, Not A Public Statement

Away from the online noise, the engagement marks a personal moment for senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and her family. Raihan Vadra is set to be engaged to Aviva, daughter of interior designer Nandita Baig, who is a longtime friend of Priyanka Gandhi. The two women have shared a close bond for years and have also collaborated professionally, including advising on the interior design of the Congress party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Delhi.

Family sources say Raihan and Aviva have known each other since early childhood and maintained their friendship through their school years. Both share an interest in photography, which later became a creative pursuit for each of them.