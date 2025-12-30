Raihan Vadra Engagement: Aviva Baig's Religion Becomes Focus Of Online Trolling

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRaihan Vadra Engagement: Aviva Baig's Religion Becomes Focus Of Online Trolling

Away from the online noise, the engagement marks a personal moment for senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and her family.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Online speculation and unverified claims took centre stage soon after news emerged of Raihan Vadra’s engagement, with social media users circulating rumours and trolling the couple over their personal backgrounds. The posts, shared widely across platforms, prompted discussion around misinformation and the targeting of private family events involving political figures. The engagement itself, scheduled to take place in Ranthambore, is a low-key family affair, but the online chatter has drawn attention to how quickly personal milestones become politicised online.

Online Speculation Takes Over

Following reports of the upcoming engagement, several social media posts surfaced making unverified assertions about Raihan Vadra and his fiancee Aviva, including speculation about their personal identities and the nature of their future wedding ceremony. None of these claims have been supported by official statements or credible sources.

Neither Raihan Vadra, Aviva, nor their families have responded to the online commentary. Observers point out that such trolling reflects a broader pattern in which private events linked to political families quickly become fodder for misinformation and communal narratives online. 

 

 

A Personal Event, Not A Public Statement

Away from the online noise, the engagement marks a personal moment for senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and her family. Raihan Vadra is set to be engaged to Aviva, daughter of interior designer Nandita Baig, who is a longtime friend of Priyanka Gandhi. The two women have shared a close bond for years and have also collaborated professionally, including advising on the interior design of the Congress party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Delhi.

Family sources say Raihan and Aviva have known each other since early childhood and maintained their friendship through their school years. Both share an interest in photography, which later became a creative pursuit for each of them.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:41 PM (IST)
Robert Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Raihan Vadra Aviva Baig Raihan Vadra Engagement
Opinion
