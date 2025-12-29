IndiGo Raises Pilot Allowances From Jan 1 Amid Flight Crisis And Pilot Discontent
The move aims to reduce pilot dissatisfaction, prevent attrition, and restore operational efficiency. Experts predict the step could trigger a sector-wide salary increase.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has announced a major salary revision for pilots following operational challenges and a recent crisis of flight cancellations. The company, which faced pilot shortages and growing dissatisfaction over duty schedules, has decided to increase allowances for captains and first officers to ensure operational stability.
The announcement comes after last December’s crisis, when thousands of flights were cancelled due to a shortage of pilots, severely affecting the airline’s reputation. Pilots had expressed concern over stringent duty schedules (FDTL) and excessive workloads, prompting IndiGo to make its salary packages more attractive to retain staff.
Increased Domestic Layover Allowances
-
Captain: ₹4,000 (previously ₹3,000)
-
First Officer: ₹2,000 (previously ₹1,500)
Night Duty Allowance
Flights between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will now carry separate hourly charges:
-
Captain: ₹2,000 per hour
-
First Officer: ₹1,000 per hour
Plane Change Allowance: Tail-Swap & Transit
If pilots need to change aircraft mid-duty or have a transit exceeding 90 minutes, additional allowances apply:
Captain: ₹1,500
First Officer: ₹750
IndiGo believes these measures will reduce stress, improve pilot retention, and restore operational efficiency. The airline is also accelerating recruitment and expects full operational capability by February 2026. Experts predict this move may pressure other Indian airlines to increase pilot salaries to remain competitive.
(Inputs From Varun Bhasin)