Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Raises Pilot Allowances From Jan 1 Amid Flight Crisis And Pilot Discontent

IndiGo Raises Pilot Allowances From Jan 1 Amid Flight Crisis And Pilot Discontent

The move aims to reduce pilot dissatisfaction, prevent attrition, and restore operational efficiency. Experts predict the step could trigger a sector-wide salary increase.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 09:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has announced a major salary revision for pilots following operational challenges and a recent crisis of flight cancellations. The company, which faced pilot shortages and growing dissatisfaction over duty schedules, has decided to increase allowances for captains and first officers to ensure operational stability.

The announcement comes after last December’s crisis, when thousands of flights were cancelled due to a shortage of pilots, severely affecting the airline’s reputation. Pilots had expressed concern over stringent duty schedules (FDTL) and excessive workloads, prompting IndiGo to make its salary packages more attractive to retain staff.

Increased Domestic Layover Allowances

  • Captain: ₹4,000 (previously ₹3,000)

  • First Officer: ₹2,000 (previously ₹1,500)

Night Duty Allowance

Flights between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will now carry separate hourly charges:

  • Captain: ₹2,000 per hour

  • First Officer: ₹1,000 per hour

Plane Change Allowance: Tail-Swap & Transit

If pilots need to change aircraft mid-duty or have a transit exceeding 90 minutes, additional allowances apply:

Captain: ₹1,500
First Officer: ₹750

IndiGo believes these measures will reduce stress, improve pilot retention, and restore operational efficiency. The airline is also accelerating recruitment and expects full operational capability by February 2026. Experts predict this move may pressure other Indian airlines to increase pilot salaries to remain competitive.

 

(Inputs From Varun Bhasin)

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Input By : Varun Bhasin
Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pilot Flights Aviation Sector IndiGo Domestic
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
Tripura Student Murder Case: Attack Was Not Racially Motivated, Says Police
News
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
'Look At Yourself First': Pakistan Tries To Lecture India On Minorities, MEA Hits Back
India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget