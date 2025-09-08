Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anushka Sen Slays In Mini Dress, Internet Showers Love On Her Glam Look

Anushka Sen Slays In Mini Dress, Internet Showers Love On Her Glam Look

Anushka Sen shared a new set of pictures on Instagram in a bold black mini dress.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Anushka Sen shared a new set of pictures on Instagram in a bold black mini dress.

The dress featured a strappy design, open back, and a florentine neckline.

1/9
The flared hem and fitted top accentuated her curves, exuding chic and elegance.
The flared hem and fitted top accentuated her curves, exuding chic and elegance.
2/9
She kept her hair open in a messy style, adding to the effortless vibe.
She kept her hair open in a messy style, adding to the effortless vibe.
3/9
Minimal makeup with bold red lipstick created a striking contrast.
Minimal makeup with bold red lipstick created a striking contrast.
4/9
Accessories included layered neckpieces, small earrings, a thin bracelet, and a mini clutch.
Accessories included layered neckpieces, small earrings, a thin bracelet, and a mini clutch.
5/9
She completed the look with matching footwear for a cohesive finish.
She completed the look with matching footwear for a cohesive finish.
6/9
Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her “beautiful” and “hot.”
Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her "beautiful" and "hot."
7/9
The seaside backdrop with rocks and waves amplified the look’s elegance.
The seaside backdrop with rocks and waves amplified the look's elegance.
8/9
On the work front, Anushka is making global waves as Korean Tourism’s ambassador and part of UN’s Project 17.
On the work front, Anushka is making global waves as Korean Tourism's ambassador and part of UN's Project 17.
9/9
She is gearing up for Korean projects Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji. (All Images: Instagram/anushkasen0408)
She is gearing up for Korean projects Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji. (All Images: Instagram/anushkasen0408)
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:03 PM (IST)
Anushka Sen
Photo Gallery

Trending News

