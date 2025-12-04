Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Thursday for a two-day state visit. He is expected to land in Delhi around 4:30 pm. A few hours after his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for him.

During PM Modi’s visit to Moscow last July, Putin had extended similar personal hospitality. Putin’s visit comes at a time when India–US relations have hit their lowest point in two decades. The US has increased tariffs on Indian exports by up to 50%, including an additional 25% duty due to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

A packed 28-hour schedule in New Delhi

Officials associated with the visit said Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome on Friday, followed by the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. At Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon for the Russian President and his delegation. On Friday morning, Putin will also visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

After the summit talks, Putin will launch the India channel of Russia’s state broadcaster. Later, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in his honour. After spending roughly 28 hours in India, Putin will depart around 9:30 pm on Friday.

During the summit, India may raise concerns about the growing trade imbalance due to large-scale crude oil imports from Russia. Discussions may also cover the impact of US sanctions on India–Russia trade.

Several key agreements likely to be signed

According to officials, Putin may brief PM Modi on US-led efforts to find a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. India has consistently maintained that the war can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Multiple important agreements are expected to be signed after the leaders’ talks. These may include:

An agreement easing the movement of Indian workers to Russia

Cooperation on defence equipment under the defence partnership framework

Initiatives to increase Indian exports to Russia in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food products and consumer goods

India is also working to deepen cooperation in the fertiliser sector. Russia supplies 3–4 million tonnes of fertilisers to India annually. Both sides may finalise agreements related to trade, education, agriculture and culture. Talks may also be held on India’s proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union.

India currently imports about USD 65 billion worth of goods from Russia each year, while Russia imports only about USD 5 billion from India, a significant trade imbalance that remains a concern for New Delhi.

Crucial defence talks ahead of the summit

A day before the summit, on Thursday, the defence ministers of both countries will hold extensive discussions. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov will review matters related to the S-400 missile system, upgrades of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, and procurement of other military equipment.

The focus will be on strengthening defence ties and ensuring the timely delivery of Russian equipment. Sources say India is considering purchasing additional S-400 missile units, as the system proved highly effective during Operation Sindoor. In October 2018, India signed a USD 5-billion contract for five S-400 units, despite US warnings of sanctions under the CAATSA law.

Putin’s first visit to India since 2021

India and Russia hold an annual summit every year. So far, 22 such summits have taken place. Putin last visited India in 2021. Last year, in July, PM Modi travelled to Moscow to attend the annual summit.