Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have made public a new collection of photographs and video clips taken inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the US Virgin Islands, locations long tied to allegations that he exploited and trafficked underage girls.

The newly released visuals open a rare window into several parts of the property: bedrooms and bathrooms, a room featuring a dental chair beneath decorative wall masks, and even a telephone with names such as Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry written on its speed-dial panel.

Video footage shows a tropical resort-like compound, complete with swaying palm trees, a pool and sweeping ocean views, a stark contrast to the horrific crimes alleged to have taken place there.

‘A Disturbing Look’ Into Epstein’s World

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” said Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He added that Democrats released the material “to ensure public transparency” and to help reconstruct a fuller picture of Epstein’s “horrific crimes”. Garcia vowed the committee “won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors”.

The lawmaker also urged US President Donald Trump to release all remaining Epstein-related files held by the federal government.

Never-Seen Views Inside Little St James

The release comes roughly two weeks after President Trump signed a law directing the Justice Department to publish its Epstein documents within 30 days, a move that has attracted significant public scrutiny.

Epstein allegedly died by suicide in 2019, several years before these 2020-dated images were captured. Multiple survivors have long claimed they were trafficked to and abused on Epstein’s private island, Little St James, which he purchased in 1998.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.



See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

The newly disclosed visuals include a room containing what appears to be a dental chair and a black chalkboard scribbled with words such as “truth”, “deception” and “power”, some of which have been redacted.

According to House Democrats, the images and videos were produced following an 18 November request to the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands for materials connected to investigations into Epstein and his imprisoned associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Garcia confirmed the committee has also obtained records from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, which are expected to be released “in the days ahead”.

Background: A History of Abuse Claims

Little St James is one of two islands Epstein owned in the US Virgin Islands. In 2022, local authorities reached a settlement worth more than $105 million (£78.6 million) after alleging that “dozens of young women and children” were trafficked, raped and assaulted across the two islands.

While the newly released images add little fresh detail to the broader case, they offer a glimpse into the environment where many of the alleged crimes occurred, and into Epstein’s lavish lifestyle.

Second Batch of Images Shows More Detail

Later on Wednesday, Democrats released a second set of roughly 200 images and additional videos. Many depict the same rooms as the first batch but include new close-up shots of the dentist chair and the masks mounted on the walls. Each mask appears similar in style, portraying male faces.

Other photos reveal everyday personal items inside the home, from rows of shampoos and conditioners to various pieces of art, including statues and paintings. One striking image shows Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II.

Metadata indicates the photos were taken in 2020, after Epstein’s death, when the property appears to have been partially packed away, with furniture stacked and artwork removed.

A Walkthrough of Epstein’s Luxury Estate

The release also includes a video tour of the property, capturing a palm-lined pool adorned with a statue of an archer and a pathway leading out to the ocean. The law signed by President Trump last month requires the Justice Department to publish the files by 19 December in a “searchable and downloadable format”.

However, there are notable exceptions. Officials can withhold documents that might interfere with “an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution”, raising the possibility of delays, especially as Trump has called for investigations into Epstein’s links with high-profile Democrats, including Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

The legislation also allows Attorney General Pam Bondi to redact or withhold information containing victims’ names, medical records or other details that could amount to an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy”.