HomeCities'They Were Too Beautiful': Haryana Woman Kills 4 Children, Including Her Son

Before Monday’s murder, the families of the earlier victims assumed the deaths were accidental and performed their last rites.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A horrifying case has emerged from Haryana, where a woman allegedly killed four children. The accused, a 32-year-old woman, is said to have murdered three young girls over the past two years because she began to hate them for their beauty. To avoid suspicion, she even killed her own three-year-old son.

The crime came to light when Panipat Police on Monday cracked a case involving the death of a six-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Poonam. According to police, she used the same method in every murder, drowning the children in a water-filled tub or tank.

Killed 6-Year-Old And 9-Year-Old Girls

Panipat Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh said the accused appears to be mentally disturbed. She targeted one of her relatives’ daughters when the family had come to attend a wedding ceremony. All three girl victims were related to her, two were only 6 years old, and one was 9.

Before Monday’s murder, the families of the earlier victims assumed the deaths were accidental and performed their last rites. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the other killings as well.

The SP said, “She killed two children, including her son, in Bhawar in 2023, and another girl in Siwah in August this year.” “The girls would grow up to be prettier than me, so I killed them," the woman said.

The accused has one more child. When asked about her motive, the woman told police, “I hate beautiful girls.” The woman, originally from Siwah village in Panipat, married into Bhawar village in Sonipat in 2019. Police said, “Whenever she saw a pretty girl, she would get irritated, thinking the child might grow up to be more beautiful than her.”

The SP added, “She began showing such behaviour after marriage. She appears to be mentally ill.” He also stated that fearing family suspicion, she even killed her three-year-old son, Shubham.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Murder Panipat News
Read more
