Festive Glow! Rani Mukerji Shines In Chandbalis & Banarasi Saree For Maha Navami; PICS

Festive Glow! Rani Mukerji Shines In Chandbalis & Banarasi Saree For Maha Navami; PICS

Rani Mukerji once again brought elegance and tradition together as she marked Maha Navami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a celebration that has been close to her heart for decades.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Rani Mukerji once again brought elegance and tradition together as she marked Maha Navami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a celebration that has been close to her heart for decades.

Rani Mukerji Radiates Elegance in Sky-Blue Banarasi Saree for Maha Navami

1/9
Rani Mukerji once again brought elegance and tradition together as she marked Maha Navami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a celebration that has been close to her heart and family for decades.
Rani Mukerji once again brought elegance and tradition together as she marked Maha Navami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, a celebration that has been close to her heart and family for decades.
2/9
The actress looked regal in a sky-blue Banarasi saree, a classic that instantly spoke of her timeless style.
The actress looked regal in a sky-blue Banarasi saree, a classic that instantly spoke of her timeless style.
3/9
The saree featured intricate woven motifs that shimmered under the festive lights, while its rich silk texture beautifully complemented the occasion’s grandeur.
The saree featured intricate woven motifs that shimmered under the festive lights, while its rich silk texture beautifully complemented the occasion’s grandeur.
4/9
She paired it with a matching blouse, keeping the look cohesive yet understated.
She paired it with a matching blouse, keeping the look cohesive yet understated.
5/9
Adding a touch of festive sparkle, Rani opted for statement chandbali earrings with sahara, a traditional accessory that lent her ensemble an old-world charm.
Adding a touch of festive sparkle, Rani opted for statement chandbali earrings with sahara, a traditional accessory that lent her ensemble an old-world charm.
6/9
With her hair neatly tied back and her makeup kept soft with kohl-rimmed eyes and a subtle bindi, Rani exuded both grace and devotion.
With her hair neatly tied back and her makeup kept soft with kohl-rimmed eyes and a subtle bindi, Rani exuded both grace and devotion.
7/9
The Mukherjee family’s Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay pandal are among the most prominent in Mumbai, attended by stars, friends, and well-wishers from the industry every year.
The Mukherjee family’s Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay pandal are among the most prominent in Mumbai, attended by stars, friends, and well-wishers from the industry every year.
8/9
Known for its grandeur and cultural richness, the pandal becomes a hub of festivity, rituals, and cultural performances.
Known for its grandeur and cultural richness, the pandal becomes a hub of festivity, rituals, and cultural performances.
9/9
Rani, who is deeply attached to her roots, never misses an opportunity to take part in the puja, often joining her family members, including Kajol, Tanuja, and other relatives, in offering prayers, distributing bhog, and celebrating the festival with warmth and togetherness. (All Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram.)
Rani, who is deeply attached to her roots, never misses an opportunity to take part in the puja, often joining her family members, including Kajol, Tanuja, and other relatives, in offering prayers, distributing bhog, and celebrating the festival with warmth and togetherness. (All Image: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram.)
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Rani Mukerji Durga Puja

