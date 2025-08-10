Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAvneet Kaur Channels Red Carpet Royalty In A Chic All-White Gown, See Pics

Avneet Kaur Channels Red Carpet Royalty In A Chic All-White Gown, See Pics

Avneet Kaur stuns in an elegant white halter-neck gown with a flowing silhouette and silky fabric, exuding royal red carpet vibes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
She accessorizes with a pastel blue mini handbag for a chic pop of color.

Her neat high bun with soft face-framing strands keeps the look fresh and youthful.
Makeup is kept natural yet glowing, featuring radiant skin, subtle blush, and nude lips.
Avneet began her career in 2010 as a contestant on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.
She made her acting debut in 2012 with the TV show Meri Maa.
Notable TV roles include Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini.
She gained major fame as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga from 2018 to 2020.
Her film career includes Mardaani, Chidiakhana, Tiku Weds Sheru, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, and Party Till I Die.
She will next be seen in Love in Vietnam, the first-ever India-Vietnam cinematic collaboration, announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (All Images:Instagram/avneetkaur_13)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
