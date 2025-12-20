Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed

The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Sairang, near Aizawl in Mizoram, with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As many as eight elephants were killed on Saturday after the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express hit a herd in Assam's Hojai district. Five coaches of the train derailed after accident, affecting the train operations.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the loco pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the train immediately. No passengers were injured in the accident.

"Five coaches and the train's engine were derailed in the incident, though no injuries to passengers were reported," a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson told news agency PTI. The accident occurred around 2.17 AM in the Changjurai area of Hojai district.

Nagaon Divisional Forest Officer Suhash Kadam said he, along with other forest officials, has reached the site. Train services through the affected Jamunamukh–Kampur section have been diverted via the UP line, while restoration work is underway, he added.

"At about 02.17 am, in the Jamunamukh - Kampur section under Lumding Division of N.F. Railway, Train no. 20507 DN Sairang - New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed with elephants, resulting in derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the train. No casualties or injuries to any passenger have occurred. Accident Relief trains, along with officials from the divisional HQ, are already at the site," a statement from Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway noted.

The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Sairang, near Aizawl in Mizoram, with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
