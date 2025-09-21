Explorer
Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Husband Vicky Jain’s Recovery With Adorable Photos
Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, recently returned home after a serious accident that required him to receive around 45 stitches on his right hand.
Ankita shared a series of throwback pictures from an old photoshoot featuring herself and Vicky, capturing their affectionate moments together.
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande
