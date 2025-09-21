Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAnkita Lokhande Celebrates Husband Vicky Jain’s Recovery With Adorable Photos

Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Husband Vicky Jain's Recovery With Adorable Photos

Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, recently returned home after a serious accident that required him to receive around 45 stitches on his right hand.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain, recently returned home after a serious accident that required him to receive around 45 stitches on his right hand.

Ankita shared a series of throwback pictures from an old photoshoot featuring herself and Vicky, capturing their affectionate moments together.

In the Instagram carousel, the couple was seen striking mushy poses in coordinated outfits, reflecting their deep bond and love for each other.
In the Instagram carousel, the couple was seen striking mushy poses in coordinated outfits, reflecting their deep bond and love for each other.
Ankita wrote alongside the pictures, “Love is not just in the heart, it’s in the balance of togetherness, in the purity of intent, and in the compassion of every embrace.
Ankita wrote alongside the pictures, "Love is not just in the heart, it's in the balance of togetherness, in the purity of intent, and in the compassion of every embrace."
In the snaps, Ankita looked stunning in a plain purple saree with a matching blouse, accessorized with chic diamond jewelry, while Vicky donned a light pink kurta with floral prints.
In the snaps, Ankita looked stunning in a plain purple saree with a matching blouse, accessorized with chic diamond jewelry, while Vicky donned a light pink kurta with floral prints.
A few days ago, Ankita had posted throwback pictures calling Vicky her “Mere Humsafar” and highlighting how he always makes her feel safe and lightens serious moments with his humor.
A few days ago, Ankita had posted throwback pictures calling Vicky her "Mere Humsafar" and highlighting how he always makes her feel safe and lightens serious moments with his humor.
She further sent him speedy recovery wishes, saying, “Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, just like we promised.
She further sent him speedy recovery wishes, saying, "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We'll walk through every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, just like we promised."
Ankita added, “You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together.”
Ankita added, "You're my strength, my calm, my forever. And that's exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together."
Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. While Ankita is known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika, Vicky Jain is a businessman who gained further recognition after appearing with her on Bigg Boss 17 and recently on Laughter Chefs. (All Images: Instagram/lokhandeankita)
Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. While Ankita is known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika, Vicky Jain is a businessman who gained further recognition after appearing with her on Bigg Boss 17 and recently on Laughter Chefs. (All Images: Instagram/lokhandeankita)
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande

Photo Gallery

