Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVeteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue treatment at home. A source close to the family told ABP News that the 88-year-old actor is now stable.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning and will now continue his treatment at home. The 89-year-old star, who was admitted earlier this week following health concerns, left the hospital around 7:30 am.

A source close to the development confirmed to ABP News, saying, “Dharmendra ji has been discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment.”

The news has come as a relief for fans across the country who have been praying for the actor’s speedy recovery. Members of the Deol family , including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were frequently visiting the hospital to monitor his condition.

A Legendary Career Spanning Six Decades

Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra’s career spans over six decades and more than 300 films. He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver unforgettable performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, and Phool Aur Patthar. His effortless charm and versatility earned him immense love and respect across generations.

A Life Beyond Films

Beyond acting, Dharmendra has also made his mark as a producer and entrepreneur. With a net worth of over ₹335 crore, he owns a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, luxury vehicles, and successful restaurant ventures including Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man on the Karnal Highway.

The actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and continues to inspire fans with his positive spirit and active presence on social media.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
