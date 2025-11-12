'Will Strip You Naked': MLA Vinay Verma Caught On Camera Threatening Officer In UP

In a shocking incident from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal MLA Vinay Verma has landed in controversy after a video surfaced online showing him hurling abuses and threats at a PWD executive engineer.

In the viral clip, Verma can be heard shouting that he would “strip and parade” the officer, Kamal Kishore, in public and “beat him with shoes,” accusing him of corruption and negligence. The video, now widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism.

MLA Stormed PWD Officer's Rest House

Vinay Verma, who represents the Shohratgarh constituency, reportedly stormed into a PWD rest house on Tuesday with his supporters, where Engineer Kamal Kishore and a few contractors were meeting. According to eyewitnesses, the MLA pushed open the door and immediately began scolding the officer in front of others, accusing him of failing to carry out development work and favouring blacklisted contractors.

The MLA, visibly angry, threatened to file a case against the officials, shouting, "You don’t listen to the MLA. You sit here with corrupt contractors while the public suffers. I’ll strip you, parade you in the square, and hit you with shoes."

In the video, Engineer Kamal Kishore can be seen folding his hands, apologising, while Verma continues yelling.

Will Show Video To CM Yogi: MLA

Verma even went live on Facebook during the altercation, claiming he would show the footage to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He alleged that officials were ignoring his proposals for road projects and failing to brief him on development plans in Shohratgarh.

“People keep asking me when roads will be built. I have no answer because these officials don’t come to meetings or pick up calls,” Verma said in the live stream.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling the MLA’s language and behaviour unbecoming of a public representative. However, Verma has defended his outburst, saying his anger stemmed from “official apathy” and the “public’s suffering.”