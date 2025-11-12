Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeCities'Will Strip You Naked': MLA Vinay Verma Caught On Camera Threatening Officer In UP

'Will Strip You Naked': MLA Vinay Verma Caught On Camera Threatening Officer In UP

Verma even went live on Facebook during the altercation, claiming he would show the footage to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal MLA Vinay Verma has landed in controversy after a video surfaced online showing him hurling abuses and threats at a PWD executive engineer.

In the viral clip, Verma can be heard shouting that he would “strip and parade” the officer, Kamal Kishore, in public and “beat him with shoes,” accusing him of corruption and negligence. The video, now widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp criticism.

MLA Stormed PWD Officer's Rest House

Vinay Verma, who represents the Shohratgarh constituency, reportedly stormed into a PWD rest house on Tuesday with his supporters, where Engineer Kamal Kishore and a few contractors were meeting. According to eyewitnesses, the MLA pushed open the door and immediately began scolding the officer in front of others, accusing him of failing to carry out development work and favouring blacklisted contractors.

The MLA, visibly angry, threatened to file a case against the officials, shouting, "You don’t listen to the MLA. You sit here with corrupt contractors while the public suffers. I’ll strip you, parade you in the square, and hit you with shoes."

In the video, Engineer Kamal Kishore can be seen folding his hands, apologising, while Verma continues yelling.

Will Show Video To CM Yogi: MLA

Verma even went live on Facebook during the altercation, claiming he would show the footage to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He alleged that officials were ignoring his proposals for road projects and failing to brief him on development plans in Shohratgarh.

“People keep asking me when roads will be built. I have no answer because these officials don’t come to meetings or pick up calls,” Verma said in the live stream.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling the MLA’s language and behaviour unbecoming of a public representative. However, Verma has defended his outburst, saying his anger stemmed from “official apathy” and the “public’s suffering.”

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupriya Patel UP News Apna Dal MLA Vinay Verma Vinay Verma Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
India
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
India
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget