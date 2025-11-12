Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionAbhishek Bajaj Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Claims, Calls Her 'Fame Digger'; Denies Any Link-Up With Donal Bisht

Abhishek Bajaj Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Claims, Calls Her 'Fame Digger'; Denies Any Link-Up With Donal Bisht

After his Bigg Boss 19 eviction, Abhishek Bajaj reacts to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal’s allegations, calling her a “social parasite” and denies any romantic link with actress Donal Bisht.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, actor Abhishek Bajaj has finally addressed the serious allegations made against him by his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal while he was inside the reality show. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Abhishek opened up about why he chose to remain silent inside the house and responded to rumours linking him to actress Donal Bisht.

Abhishek Bajaj on Staying Silent in Bigg Boss 19

Speaking about his decision to avoid discussing his past relationship on national television, Abhishek said,

“I thought, why drag someone on such a big platform? And if that person is already established in their life, why create chaos? These are such old matters. I was actually worried for the other person, but when I came out, I found out that it was all being done by them. I was shocked.”

The Student of the Year 2 actor revealed that he wanted to maintain dignity and not create unnecessary controversy on such a major platform. However, he expressed disappointment after learning about the statements made by Akanksha during his time on the show.

Calls Ex-Wife a ‘Social Parasite’ and ‘Fame Digger’

Abhishek went on to indirectly refer to his ex-wife as a “social parasite” and “fame digger”. He said,

“We met in childhood; everything happened back then. It’s been so many years now. We mutually parted ways, and after that, all this? Then I realised, there are social parasites, fame diggers, people who want to exploit the hard work you’ve put in for years.”

He also denied all cheating allegations, calling them baseless. Addressing rumours of his alleged romantic connection with actress Donal Bisht, Abhishek firmly stated that the claims were completely untrue.

Abhishek Denies Link-Up Rumours with Donal Bisht

When questioned about his equation with Donal, the actor clarified,

“It’s all rubbish. First, you try to defame me, and then you drag someone else into it too. At least think a little. That was a baseless rumour. We shouldn’t encourage this because bashing men has become a trend. I’m saying, if there were cameras in life, everyone would know what the real truth is.”

Inside Abhishek and Akanksha’s Past Relationship

As per reports, Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal tied the knot in 2017 after dating for nearly seven years. The duo reportedly met at a party and got married on a yacht near Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Their wedding pictures had also circulated on social media.

Akanksha, who describes herself as a digital creator on Instagram, focuses on lifestyle and travel content and enjoys a following of over 2 lakh users. Her bio mentions Delhi and Mumbai as her base locations, though she does not follow Abhishek on the platform.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Akanksha Jindal Abhishek Bajaj Ex-wife Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19
