Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar

As exit polls pour in following the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the political landscape looks increasingly intriguing. While most surveys give the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) a clear edge, one outlier poll has stirred the political conversation, projecting a comfortable win for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Journo Mirror Changes The Equation

According to the Journo Mirror exit poll, the Grand Alliance could secure 130–140 seats, while the NDA may be limited to 100–110 seats. The findings sharply contrast with nearly all other surveys, suggesting that voters may be leaning toward change this election season.

Most Polls Still Show NDA Ahead

However, exit polls conducted by major agencies, including P-Marq, Peoples Pulse, DV Research, Matrize-IANS, Chanakya, Poll Diary, and Praja Poll Analytics, paint a different picture. Most of them predict the NDA crossing the majority mark or coming very close to it, estimating 130 to 209 seats for the alliance, while the Grand Alliance is projected to bag anywhere between 32 and 108 seats.

2020 Recap: NDA Narrowly Retained Power

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, the NDA formed the government with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan finished close behind with 110. Within the NDA, the BJP won 74 seats, JD(U) bagged 43, and allies VIP and HAM secured 4 seats each.

On the opposition side, RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, followed by the Congress with 19, and CPI(ML) with 12. Smaller parties like AIMIM and independents won the remaining five.

With several exit polls offering divergent predictions this time, all eyes now turn to November 14, when the counting of votes will reveal whether Nitish Kumar’s NDA manages to hold on to power or if Tejashwi Yadav’s Grand Alliance stages a comeback.