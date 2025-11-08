Mermaid Magic: Bollywood’s Leading Ladies Redefine Red-Carpet Glamour; PICS

The Silver Screen Goddess : Janhvi Kapoor channels pure Old Hollywood glamour in a silver embellished mermaid gown with intricate beadwork and a sweetheart neckline that hugs every curve before flaring into a dramatic train. The metallic finish catches light from every angle, while her sleek side-parted hair and delicate diamond choker keep the focus on the gown’s sculptural beauty. Shot against a rich burgundy backdrop, Janhvi embodies cinematic sophistication — classic, confident, and effortlessly modern. (All Image: Special Arrangement)