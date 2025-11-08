Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mermaid Magic: Bollywood's Leading Ladies Redefine Red-Carpet Glamour; PICS

Mermaid Magic: Bollywood’s Leading Ladies Redefine Red-Carpet Glamour; PICS

The mermaid or fish-cut silhouette is fashion’s most daring yet rewarding design — one that celebrates curves, exudes confidence, and transforms any appearance into a show-stopping red-carpet moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
The mermaid or fish-cut silhouette is fashion’s most daring yet rewarding design — one that celebrates curves, exudes confidence, and transforms any appearance into a show-stopping red-carpet moment.

Bollywood Divas Dive into Mermaid Glam — The Ultimate Fashion Wave of the Year

1/7
From metallic sheens to dreamy pastels and dramatic monochromes, these stars are redefining sensual sophistication. Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor are setting the trend ablaze, one sculpted silhouette at a time.
From metallic sheens to dreamy pastels and dramatic monochromes, these stars are redefining sensual sophistication. Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor are setting the trend ablaze, one sculpted silhouette at a time.
2/7
Monochrome Majesty : Sharvari Wagh embraces powerful minimalism in a sleek black strapless mermaid gown, elevated by a striking gold sculptural shoulder piece. The fitted bodice and clean silhouette flare elegantly at the knees, while gold bangles add subtle sophistication. Sharvari's look is bold, architectural, and proof that black never fails to make a statement.
Monochrome Majesty : Sharvari Wagh embraces powerful minimalism in a sleek black strapless mermaid gown, elevated by a striking gold sculptural shoulder piece. The fitted bodice and clean silhouette flare elegantly at the knees, while gold bangles add subtle sophistication. Sharvari’s look is bold, architectural, and proof that black never fails to make a statement.
3/7
Crimson Drama : Shanaya Kapoor turns up the heat in a stunning red mermaid gown with an off-shoulder neckline, ruched bodice, and a voluminous flared skirt that trails gracefully behind her. The bold crimson hue commands attention, while tousled waves and statement diamonds lend just the right dose of red-carpet allure.
Crimson Drama : Shanaya Kapoor turns up the heat in a stunning red mermaid gown with an off-shoulder neckline, ruched bodice, and a voluminous flared skirt that trails gracefully behind her. The bold crimson hue commands attention, while tousled waves and statement diamonds lend just the right dose of red-carpet allure.
4/7
Feathered Fantasy : Ananya Panday brings a playful edge to the mermaid trend with a nude-toned gown adorned with intricate beadwork and feather-like detailing cascading from the hips to the floor. The strapless sweetheart neckline and champagne hues add warmth and grace, while her understated diamonds and natural makeup strike the perfect balance between drama and softness. Ananya's look is youthful, romantic, and refreshingly modern.
Feathered Fantasy : Ananya Panday brings a playful edge to the mermaid trend with a nude-toned gown adorned with intricate beadwork and feather-like detailing cascading from the hips to the floor. The strapless sweetheart neckline and champagne hues add warmth and grace, while her understated diamonds and natural makeup strike the perfect balance between drama and softness. Ananya’s look is youthful, romantic, and refreshingly modern.
5/7
A Watercolor Dream : Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a strapless mermaid gown featuring a romantic watercolor print in pastel pinks, blues, and greens. The structured bodice accentuates her form, while layers of flowing tulle create dreamy movement. With soft waves and minimal accessories, Kiara redefines the mermaid silhouette — proving it can be delicate and whimsical, not just dramatic.
A Watercolor Dream : Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a strapless mermaid gown featuring a romantic watercolor print in pastel pinks, blues, and greens. The structured bodice accentuates her form, while layers of flowing tulle create dreamy movement. With soft waves and minimal accessories, Kiara redefines the mermaid silhouette — proving it can be delicate and whimsical, not just dramatic.
6/7
Golden Hour Glamour : Manushi Chhillar radiates regal allure in a dazzling golden sequined mermaid ensemble, featuring a plunging halter-neck crop top and a matching high-waisted skirt that blossoms into an exaggerated fishtail hem. The intricate embellishments shimmer like liquid gold, while her minimal jewelry and soft-glam makeup let the craftsmanship shine. Manushi's look is the perfect blend of couture artistry and contemporary poise — a masterclass in red-carpet elegance.
Golden Hour Glamour : Manushi Chhillar radiates regal allure in a dazzling golden sequined mermaid ensemble, featuring a plunging halter-neck crop top and a matching high-waisted skirt that blossoms into an exaggerated fishtail hem. The intricate embellishments shimmer like liquid gold, while her minimal jewelry and soft-glam makeup let the craftsmanship shine. Manushi’s look is the perfect blend of couture artistry and contemporary poise — a masterclass in red-carpet elegance.
7/7
The Silver Screen Goddess : Janhvi Kapoor channels pure Old Hollywood glamour in a silver embellished mermaid gown with intricate beadwork and a sweetheart neckline that hugs every curve before flaring into a dramatic train. The metallic finish catches light from every angle, while her sleek side-parted hair and delicate diamond choker keep the focus on the gown's sculptural beauty. Shot against a rich burgundy backdrop, Janhvi embodies cinematic sophistication — classic, confident, and effortlessly modern. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
The Silver Screen Goddess : Janhvi Kapoor channels pure Old Hollywood glamour in a silver embellished mermaid gown with intricate beadwork and a sweetheart neckline that hugs every curve before flaring into a dramatic train. The metallic finish catches light from every angle, while her sleek side-parted hair and delicate diamond choker keep the focus on the gown’s sculptural beauty. Shot against a rich burgundy backdrop, Janhvi embodies cinematic sophistication — classic, confident, and effortlessly modern. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 08 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Manushi Chillar

Photo Gallery

