Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The investigation into Monday evening’s shocking car explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives, has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Authorities are keeping all possibilities open, even as the exact cause of the blast remains unclear.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah vowed on Tuesday to bring those responsible to justice, signalling the gravity of the incident. A potential terror link has emerged, following the tracing of the car, believed to be a Hyundai i20, to a Kashmir-based doctor, Umar Un Nabi, who is reportedly connected to a recent explosives seizure in Faridabad, Haryana.

While investigators have remained tight-lipped about critical leads, multiple reports and CCTV footage have surfaced, shedding light on the car’s movements and its possible occupants on the day of the blast.

Red Fort Blast Toll Rises to 13

The deadly explosion occurred around 6:52 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, close to the Lal Quila Metro Station. Initial assessments suggested that the car’s CNG tank might have ruptured, though authorities have not confirmed this.

Tracking the Car’s Movements

Officials revealed that the Hyundai i20, registered HR26CE7674 and carrying three occupants, had been parked in a nearby lot around 4 pm. “It was later seen at Chhata Rail Chowk, took a U-turn, and headed towards Lower Subhash Marg,” a police officer told Hindustan Times. CCTV footage later captured the car slowing at a traffic signal moments before the explosion.

Dr Umar Un Nabi Under Scrutiny

Investigators have traced the car to Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmir-based doctor allegedly linked to a terror network. This network was previously connected to a massive seizure of explosives in Faridabad. According to Delhi Police Special Cell sources, the Faridabad cache was discovered in accommodations rented by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a known associate of Dr Umar.

Dr Umar Still Not Caught

Authorities believe Dr Umar is a critical link in the Red Fort blast investigation. While he has been missing since the Faridabad terror module came under scrutiny, three of his relatives were taken in for questioning in Koil village, Pulwama district. Police say that one of the Faridabad module associates may have been travelling in the Hyundai i20, though the identity of the deceased will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

Raids and Arrests in Jammu & Kashmir

Following the blast, Jammu & Kashmir police conducted overnight raids, detaining six people, including three relatives of Dr Umar. They were reportedly in contact with Dr Muzammil Shakil and other doctors arrested in the Faridabad explosives case, where authorities recovered 2,900 kg of explosives.

Officials said the arrested individuals were part of a radicalised network that recruited potential operatives, raised funds under the guise of professional and social initiatives, and provided logistical support for terror activities.