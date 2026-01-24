Yuvraj Mehta's SUV skidded in dense fog and plunged into an unbarricaded, water-filled construction pit. He died in the early hours of January 17.
‘Gave Them Two Hours’: Father Seeks Justice After Son Dies In Noida Techie Death
He heard his son cry for help for two hours. Now a Noida father wants strict action so no family faces such loss again.
At 27, software engineer Yuvraj Mehta had his whole life ahead of him. That reality now haunts his father, Rajkumar Mehta, who says no punishment can bring his son back, but accountability may prevent another such tragedy. Yuvraj died in the early hours of January 17 after his SUV skidded in dense fog and plunged into an unbarricaded, water-filled construction pit in Noida Sector 150. The road, built over a drain, takes a sharp 90-degree turn near the site of the accident.
Father Alleges Rescue Lapses
Rajkumar Mehta said he rushed to the spot after receiving a call from his son and stood helplessly as Yuvraj cried out for help from inside the submerged vehicle. According to him, his son climbed onto the car roof and used his phone’s flashlight to signal rescuers in thick fog, giving authorities nearly two hours to save him. “The rescue team showed only negligence and left my son to God’s mercy,” Rajkumar Mehta told NDTV, alleging gross lapses by authorities despite a long rescue window.
Arrests Made, SIT Probe Ordered
He thanked Moninder, a delivery rider who tied a rope around his waist and entered the dark pit to search for Yuvraj. The rider later said timely intervention could have saved the young engineer’s life. The Uttar Pradesh government has since removed the Noida Authority CEO, sacked a junior engineer, and constituted a Special Investigation Team. Three builders have been arrested, and probes are underway against real estate developers MZ Wiztown and Lotus Greens. The case includes charges of murder and violations of environmental laws.
“My son was brave till the end,” Rajkumar Mehta said. “All those responsible must face the harshest punishment so no other Yuvraj dies like this.”
