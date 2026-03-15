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HomeNewsYouth, 2 Juveniles Apprehended For Raping Minor Girl In Uttarakhand

Youth, 2 Juveniles Apprehended For Raping Minor Girl In Uttarakhand

The action was initiated against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother at the Patel Nagar police station on Friday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 12:04 AM (IST)
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Dehradun, Mar 14 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a youth and apprehended two minor boys in connection with the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dehradun district, officials said.

The crime took place on Thursday in a forest area near the Haridwar Bypass, according to police.

The action was initiated against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother at the Patel Nagar police station on Friday.

The police informed that the complaint mentioned the name of the accused. It alleged that Rafi alias Sonu (19), along with the two minor boys, lured the girl on the evening of March 12 and took her to the forest area near the Haridwar Bypass. There, they allegedly administered an intoxicating substance to the girl and subsequently raped her.

The complaint further stated that after committing the rape, the accused put the victim in an auto-rickshaw and sent her home. Upon reaching home, the victim felt dizzy and collapsed. When her mother questioned her, the girl recounted her ordeal, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rafi was subsequently arrested, while the two other minor accused were apprehended.

The police revealed that during interrogation, it came to light that both minor accused were known to the victim; one of the minor accused had previously lived as a tenant in the victim's home. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did the gang-rape incident occur?

The gang-rape of the 14-year-old girl took place on Thursday, March 12, in a forest area near the Haridwar Bypass in Dehradun district.

Who has been arrested in connection with the incident?

Police arrested Rafi alias Sonu (19) and apprehended two minor boys in connection with the gang-rape.

How was the crime reported to the police?

The victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Patel Nagar police station on Friday after the victim recounted her ordeal upon returning home.

Were the accused known to the victim?

Yes, during interrogation, it was revealed that both minor accused were known to the victim. One had previously lived as a tenant in her home.

Published at : 15 Mar 2026 12:04 AM (IST)
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Youth 2 Juveniles Apprehended Minor Girl Raped In Uttarakhand
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