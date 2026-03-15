Youth, 2 Juveniles Apprehended For Raping Minor Girl In Uttarakhand

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Dehradun, Mar 14 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a youth and apprehended two minor boys in connection with the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dehradun district, officials said.

The crime took place on Thursday in a forest area near the Haridwar Bypass, according to police.

The action was initiated against the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother at the Patel Nagar police station on Friday.

The police informed that the complaint mentioned the name of the accused. It alleged that Rafi alias Sonu (19), along with the two minor boys, lured the girl on the evening of March 12 and took her to the forest area near the Haridwar Bypass. There, they allegedly administered an intoxicating substance to the girl and subsequently raped her.

The complaint further stated that after committing the rape, the accused put the victim in an auto-rickshaw and sent her home. Upon reaching home, the victim felt dizzy and collapsed. When her mother questioned her, the girl recounted her ordeal, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rafi was subsequently arrested, while the two other minor accused were apprehended.

The police revealed that during interrogation, it came to light that both minor accused were known to the victim; one of the minor accused had previously lived as a tenant in the victim's home.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)