Zubeen Garg’s Fatal Yacht Trip Caught Festival Organisers By Surprise, Say Singapore Hosts

Singapore City [Singapore], September 19 (ANI): 'Noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in Singapore. He was there in the city to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform on September 20, 2025.

In the wake of his demise, the organisers have cancelled the event. "With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India," the organisers said in a press statement.

He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving. In the statement, the organisers claimed that they were unaware of Zubeen's yacht visit before the tragic accident

"During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge.On receiving the news, our team rushed immediately to the hospital and has since been working closely with the High Commission to complete the necessary procedures. This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event.We are devastated and pray for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg," they added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

