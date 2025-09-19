Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldZubeen Garg’s Fatal Yacht Trip Caught Festival Organisers By Surprise, Say Singapore Hosts

Zubeen Garg’s Fatal Yacht Trip Caught Festival Organisers By Surprise, Say Singapore Hosts

Singapore festival organisers reveal they had no prior knowledge of Zubeen Garg’s yacht outing before his tragic scuba diving accident at the North East India Festival.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)

Singapore City [Singapore], September 19 (ANI): 'Noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in Singapore. He was there in the city to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform on September 20, 2025.

In the wake of his demise, the organisers have cancelled the event. "With profound grief, we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. Zubeen had arrived in Singapore just the day before yesterday. He was scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people. Earlier today, our entire team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India," the organisers said in a press statement.

He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving. In the statement, the organisers claimed that they were unaware of Zubeen's yacht visit before the tragic accident
"During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital.

We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge.On receiving the news, our team rushed immediately to the hospital and has since been working closely with the High Commission to complete the necessary procedures. This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event.We are devastated and pray for the departed soul of Zubeen Garg," they added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Condolences Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Yacht Outing Singapore Festival Organisers Assamese Singer Dies North East India Festival Scuba Diving Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
India
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
Cricket
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget