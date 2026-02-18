YouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldYouTube Hit By Global Glitch, Hundreds Of Thousands Report Access Failures

YouTube suffered a major global outage on Feb 17, with over 320,000 US users, as well as globally, reporting errors as the company investigates the disruption.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

A sudden and widespread disruption rattled users of YouTube on February 17, leaving millions struggling to access videos and triggering a surge of complaints across multiple countries. The outage, which appeared to begin without warning, quickly escalated into a global issue, affecting both desktop and mobile app users.

In the United States alone, more than 320,000 individuals flagged problems on outage-tracking platform DownDetector. Many reported encountering a frustrating “Something Went Wrong” message when attempting to stream content or refresh the app.

Youtube Down: Error Messages Flood Screens Worldwide

The service breakdown was not confined to North America. Users in India, the United Kingdom, and several other regions also experienced similar access issues, underscoring the scale of the disruption. Social media platforms were soon filled with posts from viewers asking whether the problem was isolated or part of a larger technical failure.

For many, the glitch interrupted live streams, content uploads, and routine viewing, raising concerns among creators and businesses that rely heavily on the platform for engagement and revenue. The sudden inaccessibility highlighted the extent to which audiences across continents depend on uninterrupted digital services.

Company Responds as Users Await Clarity

As complaints mounted, TeamYouTube acknowledged the problem publicly. In a statement shared online, the company said, as per Times Now: “We’ve been looking into this issue, and while we don’t have a fix just yet, we’re keeping a close eye on it. We’ll provide any updates when they’re available.”

The response confirmed that engineers were investigating but offered little detail on the root cause. The company has not specified whether the outage stemmed from server overload, a software malfunction, or another technical fault.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube
