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English NewsNews‘Enduring Bonds Of Friendship’: Balen Shah Thanks PM Modi For India’s Flood Aid

‘Enduring Bonds Of Friendship’: Balen Shah Thanks PM Modi For India’s Flood Aid

Nepal PM Balendra Shah thanked PM Modi for condolences and India’s aid offer as rescue and relief efforts continue following devastating floods.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
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  • India dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian supplies for Nepal.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences and offer of humanitarian assistance following the devastating floods in Nepal. Shah said Nepal deeply appreciated Modi’s “kind call and deep condolences”, as India offered all possible support for rescue and relief operations. He described India’s gesture as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Shah Thanks Modi

Shah responded after Modi spoke to him and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the floods.

Modi said the people of India stand in solidarity with Nepal during the difficult time and assured Shah that India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He also said Indian teams were coordinating closely with Nepal on rescue and relief efforts.

In response, Shah thanked Modi for his support and expressed appreciation for India’s offer of assistance.

“We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time,” Shah said.

Also Read: Satellite Images Reveal Devastation In Nepal, Exact Cause Still Under Probe

India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Aid

Meanwhile, India has dispatched 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies, along with essential medicines, to support Nepal’s response to the devastating floods.

India said its thoughts are with the bereaved families and everyone affected by the disaster. It reiterated that the country stands with Nepal and its people as rescue and relief operations continue.

India and Nepal are also continuing coordination on humanitarian assistance and relief efforts as the situation develops.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah, Offers India’s ‘All Possible’ Help

Before You Go

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal Floods Nepal Flash Floods
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