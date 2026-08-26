Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive flash flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near Tibet.

Villages, project sites washed away; heavy casualties feared.

Rescue teams deployed; river basin communities urged vigilance.

Flooding from Tibet raises concerns for downstream Trishuli.

A massive flash flood swept through parts of Nepal's mountainous Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, washing away villages and infrastructure project sites and raising fears of heavy casualties, authorities said.

The areas around Syapru Besi and Timure were among the worst affected, according to government officials. Authorities urged people living along the Bhote Koshi river to remain alert and move to safer, higher ground.

Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar said officials had received reports of villages and project sites being washed away. However, authorities did not immediately have figures for casualties or the extent of property damage.

“There could be heavy casualties or loss of property,” Pariyar told Reuters, adding that it was too early to provide a definite assessment.

These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

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Rescue Teams, Police And Military Deployed

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams had been sent to the affected areas, along with police and military personnel, as authorities began responding to the disaster.

The government instructed officials to move people living in lower-lying areas to safer locations. It also urged communities along the river to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

The Nepal Police warned that the flooding had entered the Bhote Koshi river from the Tibetan side. It advised people in districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha, to remain highly alert and stay in safe locations until further notice.

Today, a flash flood has swept through markets, settlements, and hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi River in Timure and Syabrubesi, Gosainkunda Rural Municipality, Rasuwa District, Bagmati Province, Nepal. pic.twitter.com/DWVsGQpRzV — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026

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Bhote Koshi River Floods Into Nepal

The Bhote Koshi river originates in Tibet before flowing into Nepal's Trishuli river. The Trishuli eventually enters India as the Gandak river, meaning flooding in the upper basin could have implications downstream.

The latest flooding has raised memories of a major disaster in the same river system last year. A Bhote Koshi flood killed nine people, while 24 others were reported missing.

That disaster also washed away the Friendship Bridge connecting Nepal and China, disrupting transport and trade between the two countries for several months.

Previous Flood Linked To Tibetan Glacial Lake

A regional climate monitor said last year's flooding was triggered by the drainage of a supraglacial lake in Tibet.

Authorities have not immediately provided a cause for Wednesday's flash flood. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as officials assess the extent of the damage and monitor river levels.

With communities across the Trishuli River basin placed on alert, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain in safer locations until further notice.