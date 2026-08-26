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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Flash Flood: Villages, Project Sites Washed Away Near Tibet Border; Heavy Casualties Feared

Nepal Flash Flood: Villages, Project Sites Washed Away Near Tibet Border; Heavy Casualties Feared

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, police and the military had been deployed. Nepal Police also issued alerts for districts along the Trishuli River basin.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Massive flash flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near Tibet.
  • Villages, project sites washed away; heavy casualties feared.
  • Rescue teams deployed; river basin communities urged vigilance.
  • Flooding from Tibet raises concerns for downstream Trishuli.

A massive flash flood swept through parts of Nepal's mountainous Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, washing away villages and infrastructure project sites and raising fears of heavy casualties, authorities said.

The areas around Syapru Besi and Timure were among the worst affected, according to government officials. Authorities urged people living along the Bhote Koshi river to remain alert and move to safer, higher ground.

Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar said officials had received reports of villages and project sites being washed away. However, authorities did not immediately have figures for casualties or the extent of property damage.

“There could be heavy casualties or loss of property,” Pariyar told Reuters, adding that it was too early to provide a definite assessment.

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Rescue Teams, Police And Military Deployed

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams had been sent to the affected areas, along with police and military personnel, as authorities began responding to the disaster.

The government instructed officials to move people living in lower-lying areas to safer locations. It also urged communities along the river to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

The Nepal Police warned that the flooding had entered the Bhote Koshi river from the Tibetan side. It advised people in districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha, to remain highly alert and stay in safe locations until further notice.

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Bhote Koshi River Floods Into Nepal

The Bhote Koshi river originates in Tibet before flowing into Nepal's Trishuli river. The Trishuli eventually enters India as the Gandak river, meaning flooding in the upper basin could have implications downstream.

The latest flooding has raised memories of a major disaster in the same river system last year. A Bhote Koshi flood killed nine people, while 24 others were reported missing.

That disaster also washed away the Friendship Bridge connecting Nepal and China, disrupting transport and trade between the two countries for several months.

Previous Flood Linked To Tibetan Glacial Lake

A regional climate monitor said last year's flooding was triggered by the drainage of a supraglacial lake in Tibet.

Authorities have not immediately provided a cause for Wednesday's flash flood. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as officials assess the extent of the damage and monitor river levels.

With communities across the Trishuli River basin placed on alert, authorities are urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain in safer locations until further notice.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Nepal's Rasuwa district?

A massive flash flood swept through parts of the mountainous Rasuwa district bordering Tibet. It washed away villages and infrastructure, raising fears of heavy casualties.

Which areas were most impacted by the flash flood?

The areas around Syapru Besi and Timure in Rasuwa district were among the worst affected. Authorities urged people along the Bhote Koshi river to move to safer, higher ground.

How are authorities responding to the flash flood?

Rescue and relief teams, including police and military, have been deployed to affected areas. The government is also moving people from lower-lying areas to safer locations.

What river system is affected and which areas are on alert?

The flooding entered the Bhote Koshi river from Tibet, flowing into the Trishuli. Districts along the Trishuli River basin, such as Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and Gorkha, are on high alert.

Has the cause of this flash flood been identified?

Authorities have not immediately provided a cause for Wednesday's flash flood. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as officials assess the extent of the damage.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal News Flash Flood Nepal Floods TIbet
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