India has sent 10 tons of humanitarian assistance, disaster relief supplies, and essential medicines to Nepal. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated India stands with Nepal during this challenging time.
India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief To Flood-Hit Nepal, IAF Steps Up Rescue Effort
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. In this challenging time, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said.
- India sent 10 tons aid after Nepal floods killed 95.
- 105 Indians missing; embassy coordinates prompt rescue and relief.
- India assured Nepal of aid; Bihar intensified its flood preparations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had sent 10 tons of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and essential medicines to Nepal to help deal with the devastation.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. In this challenging time, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said.
India Coordinates Rescue Of Indians
The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with the Government of Nepal for the prompt rescue and relief of Indian citizens affected by the flash floods.
The ministry had earlier released emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information about Indian nationals affected by the disaster.
Neighbours. Friends. First Responders. 🇮🇳🇳🇵— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 26, 2026
In response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the #IAF has swiftly deployed a C-130J aircraft carrying 10 tonnes of essential relief materials and medical supplies.
Additional air effort by C-17 and C-130 aircraft will… pic.twitter.com/pB8ZcRF1Id
The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it remained in constant contact with the concerned authorities.
"The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities of the Government of Nepal for the speedy rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts are being further strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal," the embassy said.
ALSO READ: What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger
PM Modi Assures Nepal Of Assistance
India has assured Nepal of all possible assistance in dealing with the flood devastation.
Speaking to Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. He also said the people of India stood in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Nepal during the difficult period.
"Our teams are working together in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.
Bihar Intensifies Flood Preparations
Amid the devastation in Nepal, preparations have also been intensified in Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said a high-level committee had been formed to continuously monitor the situation. West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali have been instructed to remain alert and complete relief and rescue preparations.
NDRF and SDRF teams are being deployed. One NDRF team each will be kept on standby for Gopalganj and Bettiah, while one team will be on standby for Muzaffarpur.
Satellite Images Point To Mountain Rock Slide
According to reports, analysis of satellite imagery indicates that the flooding was caused by a slide of unstable mountain rocks near the Nepal-Tibet border. The location is around 20 kilometres northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.
Nepal's National Disaster Management Department said the slide, along with rising water levels in the Lendi River on the Nepal-Tibet border, caused massive floodwaters and debris to spread through Bhotekoshi in Timure to the Trishuli River.
Before You Go
UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Frequently Asked Questions
How is India assisting flood-hit Nepal?
How many Indian nationals are reported missing in the Nepal floods?
At least 105 Indians and 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are among those reported missing. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating rescue and relief efforts for affected Indian citizens.
What caused the recent devastating floods in Nepal?
Satellite imagery analysis indicates the floods were caused by a slide of unstable mountain rocks. This occurred near the Nepal-Tibet border, roughly 20 km northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.
What steps is Bihar taking in response to the Nepal floods?
Bihar has intensified flood preparations, forming a high-level committee to monitor the situation. Several districts, including West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, are on alert with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed.