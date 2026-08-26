India Sends 10 Tonnes Of Relief To Flood-Hit Nepal, IAF Steps Up Rescue Effort

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had sent 10 tons of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and essential medicines to Nepal to help deal with the devastation.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. In this challenging time, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said.

India Coordinates Rescue Of Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with the Government of Nepal for the prompt rescue and relief of Indian citizens affected by the flash floods.

The ministry had earlier released emergency phone numbers for those seeking assistance and information about Indian nationals affected by the disaster.

Neighbours. Friends. First Responders. 🇮🇳🇳🇵



​In response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the #IAF has swiftly deployed a C-130J aircraft carrying 10 tonnes of essential relief materials and medical supplies.



​Additional air effort by C-17 and C-130 aircraft will… pic.twitter.com/pB8ZcRF1Id — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 26, 2026

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it remained in constant contact with the concerned authorities.

"The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities of the Government of Nepal for the speedy rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts are being further strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal," the embassy said.

ALSO READ: What Caused Nepal Flash Floods? Disaster Authority Explains The Trigger

PM Modi Assures Nepal Of Assistance

India has assured Nepal of all possible assistance in dealing with the flood devastation.

Speaking to Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. He also said the people of India stood in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Nepal during the difficult period.

"Our teams are working together in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

Bihar Intensifies Flood Preparations

Amid the devastation in Nepal, preparations have also been intensified in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said a high-level committee had been formed to continuously monitor the situation. West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali have been instructed to remain alert and complete relief and rescue preparations.

NDRF and SDRF teams are being deployed. One NDRF team each will be kept on standby for Gopalganj and Bettiah, while one team will be on standby for Muzaffarpur.

Satellite Images Point To Mountain Rock Slide

According to reports, analysis of satellite imagery indicates that the flooding was caused by a slide of unstable mountain rocks near the Nepal-Tibet border. The location is around 20 kilometres northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.

Nepal's National Disaster Management Department said the slide, along with rising water levels in the Lendi River on the Nepal-Tibet border, caused massive floodwaters and debris to spread through Bhotekoshi in Timure to the Trishuli River.