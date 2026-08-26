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English NewsNewsWorldMoscow Confirms CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s Visit To Russia

Moscow Confirms CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s Visit To Russia

The Russian government said that spy chief John Ratcliffe held talks with counterparts, but not President Vladimir Putin, on his Moscow trip.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US intelligence chief held high-level talks in Moscow.
  • Kremlin confirmed discussions, denying meeting with President Putin.
  • Discussions unlikely to resolve profound US-Russian relations crisis.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that US foreign intelligence chief John Ratcliffe had held a series of high-level talks the previous day in Moscow, but denied reports that he had spoken with President Vladimir Putin.

CIA Director Ratcliffe had "contacts between security services," according to Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said that President Putin had been "informed without delay" as to the content of the talks, but had not attended the meetings.

He added that he was unsure if the discussions could move US-Russian relations out of their current "profound crisis" and would not confirm if the group had discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Talks come as Iran truce stalls

Multiple US outlets reported on Ratcliffe's visit, but US President Donald Trump's administration has yet to comment on the trip. There were however photos of Ratcliffe's military plane landing in Latvia shortly before the meetings.

The last time a CIA director visited Moscow was Ratcliffe's predecessor William Burns in November 2021. Russia launched its war against Ukraine three months later in February 2022.

Tuesday's talks came as truce negotiations between the US and Iran have stalled. Moscow had previously offered to act as a broker between the two parties over the conflict.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited Moscow for high-level talks?

US foreign intelligence chief John Ratcliffe held a series of high-level talks in Moscow, which the Kremlin confirmed.

Did John Ratcliffe meet with President Vladimir Putin?

No, the Kremlin denied reports that John Ratcliffe had spoken with President Putin. Putin was informed about the talks but did not attend them.

What was the nature of John Ratcliffe's discussions in Moscow?

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ratcliffe had 'contacts between security services.' He was unsure if the talks could resolve the US-Russian crisis.

When was the last time a CIA director visited Moscow before Ratcliffe?

The last time a CIA director visited Moscow was in November 2021, when Ratcliffe's predecessor, William Burns, made a trip.

What was the broader international context of these talks?

These talks came as truce negotiations between the US and Iran had stalled. Moscow had previously offered to act as a broker between the two parties.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Moscow RUSSIA Moscow Confirms CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s Visit CIA Director John Ratcliffe
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