'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu

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Amid widespread rumours about the alleged assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong warning on Sunday, saying it would continue to pursue and kill the Israeli leader if he was still alive. The threat surfaced hours after Israel dismissed the reports as false, following viral social media speculation triggered by a video posted on Netanyahu’s official account. The controversy further escalated after online users questioned the authenticity of the footage and linked the rumours to unusual activity on accounts connected to the prime minister’s family.

IRGC Issues Threat

The IRGC said in a statement carried by Iranian state media that the “unknown fate of the Zionist criminal prime minister” reflected instability within Israel, adding that uncertainty over whether Netanyahu had been killed or had fled the occupied territories showed a deepening crisis.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the Guards said, escalating tensions amid already strained relations between Iran and Israel.

The remarks came shortly after Netanyahu’s office rejected reports of his assassination, calling them baseless and confirming that the prime minister was safe.

AI Speculation Fuels Confusion

Unverified claims spread rapidly online after a video shared on Netanyahu’s X account appeared to show the prime minister with six fingers, prompting speculation that the footage had been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.

Social media users also pointed to the inactivity of his son Yair Netanyahu’s account since March 9, with some suggesting a supposed family tragedy.

However, X’s AI chatbot Grok rejected the claims, stating the video was genuine and that the six-finger appearance was the result of a visual illusion rather than digital alteration.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later described the assassination rumours as “fake news” and reiterated that Netanyahu was “fine”.