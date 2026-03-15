Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu

'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu

Unverified claims spread rapidly online after a video shared on Netanyahu’s X account appeared to show the prime minister with six fingers, prompting speculation that the footage had been manipulated.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid widespread rumours about the alleged assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong warning on Sunday, saying it would continue to pursue and kill the Israeli leader if he was still alive. The threat surfaced hours after Israel dismissed the reports as false, following viral social media speculation triggered by a video posted on Netanyahu’s official account. The controversy further escalated after online users questioned the authenticity of the footage and linked the rumours to unusual activity on accounts connected to the prime minister’s family.

IRGC Issues Threat

The IRGC said in a statement carried by Iranian state media that the “unknown fate of the Zionist criminal prime minister” reflected instability within Israel, adding that uncertainty over whether Netanyahu had been killed or had fled the occupied territories showed a deepening crisis.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the Guards said, escalating tensions amid already strained relations between Iran and Israel.

The remarks came shortly after Netanyahu’s office rejected reports of his assassination, calling them baseless and confirming that the prime minister was safe.

AI Speculation Fuels Confusion

Unverified claims spread rapidly online after a video shared on Netanyahu’s X account appeared to show the prime minister with six fingers, prompting speculation that the footage had been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.

Social media users also pointed to the inactivity of his son Yair Netanyahu’s account since March 9, with some suggesting a supposed family tragedy.

However, X’s AI chatbot Grok rejected the claims, stating the video was genuine and that the six-finger appearance was the result of a visual illusion rather than digital alteration.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later described the assassination rumours as “fake news” and reiterated that Netanyahu was “fine”.

Related Video

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu IRGC Iran Israel War Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Cancelled In UAE, Saudi Arabia, 5 More Nations Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Cancelled In UAE, Saudi Arabia, 5 More Nations
World
'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu
'We Will Continue To Pursue & Kill Him With Full Force': IRGC Vows To Hunt Down Netanyahu
World
Iran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'
Iran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'
World
'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'
'He's Fine': Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Claims Of His Death, Calls Assassination Rumours 'Fake'
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget