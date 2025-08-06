Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers

'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers

Trump also suggested tariffs on countries buying Russian energy and mentioned an upcoming meeting with Russia.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 08:20 AM (IST)

Donald Trump on Tuesday said he knew nothing about the US importing Uranium and chemical fertilisers from Russia while heavily criticising India for importing Russian oil. 

"I don't know anything about it. I have to check it out," said the US President when asked about India's mention that Washington was singling it out unfairly while itself continuing business with Russia.

Trump has been criticising India for its oil imports from Russia amid the Ukraine war while maintaining a neutral stance on it. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement defending its oil trade with Russia. 

New Delhi accused the US and the European Union of hypocrisy. 

The MEA, in its statement, highlighted that American companies continue to purchase uranium hexafluoride for the nuclear industry, palladium for the EV sector, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia -- while pressuring India to scale back its own trade ties. 

New Delhi termed the criticism by Trump and his administration as "unjustified and unreasonable" and said India's energy purchases are dictated by economic necessity. 

It also pointed out that Washington had earlier "actively encouraged such imports by India to strengthen global energy markets stability."

Meanwhile, Trump suggested imposing a 100 per cent tariff on countries that continue to buy energy from Russia, including China.

"I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time. But we will see what happens... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens," Trump said.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump RUSSIA US Trade War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Yunus Says Bangladesh Election To Be Held In Feb Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
News
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Who Was Satyapal Malik? All About The J-K Governor Who Blamed Modi Govt For Pulwama Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget