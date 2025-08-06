'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers

Donald Trump on Tuesday said he knew nothing about the US importing Uranium and chemical fertilisers from Russia while heavily criticising India for importing Russian oil.

"I don't know anything about it. I have to check it out," said the US President when asked about India's mention that Washington was singling it out unfairly while itself continuing business with Russia.

Trump has been criticising India for its oil imports from Russia amid the Ukraine war while maintaining a neutral stance on it. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement defending its oil trade with Russia.

New Delhi accused the US and the European Union of hypocrisy.

#WATCH | Responding to ANI's question on US imports of Russian Uranium, chemical fertilisers while criticising their (Indian) energy imports', US President Donald Trump says, "I don't know anything about it. I have to check..."



(Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/OOejcaGz2t — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

The MEA, in its statement, highlighted that American companies continue to purchase uranium hexafluoride for the nuclear industry, palladium for the EV sector, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia -- while pressuring India to scale back its own trade ties.

New Delhi termed the criticism by Trump and his administration as "unjustified and unreasonable" and said India's energy purchases are dictated by economic necessity.

It also pointed out that Washington had earlier "actively encouraged such imports by India to strengthen global energy markets stability."

Meanwhile, Trump suggested imposing a 100 per cent tariff on countries that continue to buy energy from Russia, including China.

"I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time. But we will see what happens... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens," Trump said.