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English NewsNewsWorldUS religious freedom body seeks sanctions against RSS, no high-level meetings with its leaders

US religious freedom body seeks sanctions against RSS, no high-level meetings with its leaders

Washington, Aug 20 (PTI): Officials of a US advisory body on religious freedom have called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the American government not to extend diplomatic courtesies to its leaders or have high-level meetings with the.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 04:56 AM (IST)

Washington, Aug 20 (PTI): Officials of a US advisory body on religious freedom have called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the American government not to extend diplomatic courtesies to its leaders or have high-level meetings with them.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) chair Asif Mahmood said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the RSS, which he described as an umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities.

Mahmood’s remarks came weeks ahead of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the US to participate in the‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) in New York on August 29.

USCIRF Commissioner Gene Mills said RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian government, should not be honoured with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies.

“Instead, the USG (US Government) should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found responsible for FoRB (freedom of religious belief) violations,” Mills said.

USCIRF posted the remarks by Mahmood and Mills on its X account.

“India’s PM Modi is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities, incl. Christians & Muslims. Now the RSS leader, Mohan Bhagwat, plans to visit the US," Mahmood said.

Advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights said Bhagwat’s visit cannot be separated from the RSS network’s violence against Muslims and Christians.

“A celebration of “oneness” cannot conceal the politics of religious supremacy,” the advocacy group said in a post on X.

In March, the USCIRF annual report criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom and backed “targeted sanctions” on individuals and entities such as the RSS and Research and Analysis Wing, holding them responsible for the matter.

India rejected the USCIRF report, saying that the organisation has persistently presented a “distorted and selective” picture of the country that relies on “questionable sources and ideological narratives”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement on March 16, said that instead of persisting with “selective criticism” of India, the USCIRF should reflect on “disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the US, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the US, which merit serious attention”. PTI SKU APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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