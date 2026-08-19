Israel Opens Criminal Probes Into Deaths Of Hind Rajab, 15 Palestinian Medics In Gaza

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli military announced criminal probes into two Gaza attacks.

Probes concern killing of Hind Rajab, fifteen paramedics.

No probes for World Central Kitchen, MSF aid deaths.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

The Israeli military has announced it will open criminal investigations into two high-profile attacks on Palestinians during the Gaza war.

In a report published Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had reviewed 150 incidents involving its troops in the Palestinian enclave and had made decisions about five of the cases.

The killings of 5-year-old Hind Rajab in 2024 and 15 Palestinian paramedics in 2025 would be subject to a criminal probe, the military said.

However, it said it would not take that step in the case of three other attacks in which aid workers from the charities World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) were killed.

The killing of Hind Rajab and 8 others in Gaza City

On January 29, 2024, Israeli forces fired on a car approaching them that was carrying a 5-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, and her relatives in Gaza City, the military said in its report.

Five of the passengers were killed, while Rajab and her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamada survived. Layan called the Palestinian Red Crescent, telling them a tank was approaching and her family members had been killed. According to a Red Crescent recording of the call, gunshots were heard, and Layan went silent. Rajab then stayed on the phone with the Red Crescent for hours, trapped in the car, as they tried to get permission from the military to rescue her, but contact was lost.

An ambulance dispatched to the site was also allegedly hit by a shell as it arrived.

Twelve days later, the bodies of Hind and seven of her relatives were recovered from the scene, along with two paramedics. The case drew international outrage.

"Following review of the findings and due to alleged failures in the coordination of the movement of the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance, it has been decided to initiate a criminal investigation of the incident," the Israeli military said in its report.

15 paramedics killed in Tel al-Sultan

On March 23, 2025, 15 emergency workers from the Red Crescent, Palestinian Civil Defense and the UN were killed when Israeli troops fired on their vehicles in Tel al-Sultan in northern Rafah.

Troops shot at a first ambulance that was driving to reach casualties, and then fired on other emergency vehicles that followed, according to phone footage and an account from the sole survivor.

The Israeli military said in its report that its troops were staging an early morning ambush against Hamas militants along a central access route and had fired at what they believed to be a Hamas vehicle. They then opened fire on other vehicles that arrived at the scene.

The troops then "decided to crush the vehicles and to cover the bodies with metal mesh," the military report said.

UN officials said that 15 bodies were recovered from a grave in the sand near vehicles that were wrecked and well-marked.

The military report said that "six of those killed were identified as belonging to Hamas."

It added that it would launch a criminal probe into the incident, "having found that the firing conducted during the incident raises a reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct."

Which cases won't face a criminal probe?

The military said it would not investigate the airstrikes on a World Central Kitchen convoy in April 2024 that resulted in the deaths of seven of the charity's employees.

The case drew international scrutiny, with the aid group saying it had coordinated with the military over the movement of its cars, whose roofs bore the group’s logo visible from the air.

The military said in its report that it had mistakenly identified several individuals in the vehicles as Hamas militants and that the convoy deviated from its planned route.

It concluded that "the decisions of the commanders did not raise reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct."

The military also decided not to take criminal action over the killings of four staffers from Doctors Without Borders in two separate incidents in Gaza City in November 2023 and Khan Younis in February 2024.

Reactions

Rajab's grandmother, who is also named Hind Rajab, said the Israeli investigation was not enough.

"An international investigation is required to uncover the truth and hold all those responsible accountable," she said in comments to The Associated Press on Wednesday. "We call for justice, not only for Hind, but for all Gaza children."

Meanwhile, speaking to Reuters after the report's release, Red Crescent media director Eid Aziz said the deaths should never have happened in the first place.

"More important than opening the investigation is that this should have been prevented," he said. "The Palestinian Red Crescent badge is protected by international laws, and the medical staff must be protected, especially as they execute their duties and humanitarian work."

Attacks in Gaza continue despite fragile ceasefire

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike on a police station in Gaza City on Wednesday killed at least nine people and injured more than 20 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hamas commander who it claimed was planning to carry out attacks against Israeli troops in Gaza.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital reported that a woman and a girl were among the dead.

Israel said it had also struck a Hamas commander in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip who had taken part in the Islamist group's attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

That attack led by Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis and prompted Israel to launch its offensive in Gaza, which has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

While fighting has largely died down since a ceasefire agareed in October last year, deadly attacks have continued and a recent US push for a long-term peace plan has stalled.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.