Iran Launches Strikes On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait After Fresh American Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US launched new strikes on Iran over Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated, striking US Navy in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Bahrain issued warnings; Kuwait intercepted incoming missile attacks.

Iran launched retaliatory airstrikes on Thursday targeting the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and an American military base in Kuwait, according to Iranian state media, marking a sharp escalation in the confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian media reported that a fire broke out at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain following the strike. State-linked outlets also released footage they claimed showed an attack on a US military base in Kuwait, referring to the installation as a base of "American terrorists".

The reported attacks came hours after the United States carried out a fresh wave of strikes on Iran, with Washington saying the operation was intended to protect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on commercial shipping.

Explosions Heard in Bahrain as Air Raid Sirens Sound

Explosions were heard in Bahrain's capital, Manama, shortly after authorities activated air raid sirens warning of an incoming attack.

Earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed that the warning system had been activated after Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened retaliation against the United States.

"The siren has been sounded," the ministry said in a post on X. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," it added.

The latest developments followed a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which vowed to deliver a "devastating response" to the latest US military action against Tehran.

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Kuwait Says Air Defences Intercepted Missiles and Drones

In Kuwait, the military said its air defence systems had intercepted what it described as "hostile missile and drone attacks".

"The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosions heard are a result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks," the Kuwaiti military said in a post on X.

The military did not specify the origin of the missiles or drones, but the announcement came amid Iranian reports claiming a US military base in Kuwait had been targeted.

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Fresh US Strikes Trigger New Escalation

The latest exchange followed a new round of US strikes on Iran on Thursday. Washington said the operation was aimed at reducing Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after Tuesday's attack on three cargo ships transiting the strategic waterway.

The military action came just hours after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran aimed at ending the conflict was "over".

According to the US military, the strikes shook several cities along Iran's southern coast and disrupted electricity supplies in some areas. In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had begun additional strikes "to further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," CENTCOM said.

A US official also told Reuters that the latest operation involved a larger number of strikes than those carried out the previous day.