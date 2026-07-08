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English NewsNewsWorld'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire

'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire

President Trump, who until a few weeks ago had maintained a relatively softer stance towards the Iranian leadership, adopted a far more confrontational tone.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump declared ceasefire over, Iran remains unbowed by threats.
  • Both nations exchanged claims of military strikes and retaliation.
  • Iran accused US of agreement breaches; Trump kept talks open.

US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire with Iran over and described Tehran as a "cancer", prompting a sharp response from the Iranian leadership.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) that Iran is not intimidated by the US President's threats and is prepared to confront "any evil".

Trump Signals Talks Could Continue Despite Escalation

President Trump, who until a few weeks ago had maintained a relatively softer stance towards the Iranian leadership, adopted a far more confrontational tone.

He said the ceasefire had ended following the latest attacks on Iran but indicated that diplomatic talks could still continue.

"Something is wrong with them. They are sick and playing dirty games," Trump said. However, he added that he could allow his negotiators to continue discussions, although he believes Iran is "just wasting time".

US-Iran Exchange Fresh Military Claims

The latest exchange of statements came after US Central Command claimed it had targeted 80 Iranian military bases on July 8.

ALSO READ: Trump Declares End To Iran Ceasefire Deal After Fresh Strikes: ‘MoU Is Over’

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had retaliated against 85 US bases. The Iranian military also claimed it carried out a drone strike targeting US forces stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in response to US attacks on southern Iran.

Iran Accuses US Of Violating Agreement

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of violating the 14-point agreement, saying the attacks on Iran despite the deal reflected Washington's continued policy of pressure against Tehran.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "The era of threats and extortion is over. It doesn't work. We won't give in."

He also accused the US of breaching the agreement by ignoring the rules in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening military action, reimposing oil sanctions, launching attacks on southern Iran and allowing continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

ALSO READ: Russia's Deadly Strike On Kyiv Ahead Of NATO Summit: Why Ukraine Says Timing Matters

Before You Go

Ayodhya Update: Saints Demand Answers After Champat Rai Letter and SIT Statement Trigger Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

What was President Trump's recent declaration regarding Iran?

President Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over and described Tehran as a

How did Iran react to President Trump's statements?

Ebrahim Rezaei, an Iranian spokesperson, said Iran is not intimidated by threats and is prepared to confront

Can diplomatic talks between the US and Iran still proceed?

President Trump indicated that he could allow negotiators to continue discussions. However, he believes Iran is

What recent military actions were claimed by the US and Iran?

The US claimed targeting 80 Iranian bases on July 8. Iran's IRGC claimed retaliating against 85 US bases and a drone strike on Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. US Iran Ceasefire Trump Calls Iran Cancer Ebrahim Rezaei Iran Hits Back
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