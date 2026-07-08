'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump declared ceasefire over, Iran remains unbowed by threats.

Both nations exchanged claims of military strikes and retaliation.

Iran accused US of agreement breaches; Trump kept talks open.

US President Donald Trump has declared the ceasefire with Iran over and described Tehran as a "cancer", prompting a sharp response from the Iranian leadership.

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) that Iran is not intimidated by the US President's threats and is prepared to confront "any evil".

Trump Signals Talks Could Continue Despite Escalation

President Trump, who until a few weeks ago had maintained a relatively softer stance towards the Iranian leadership, adopted a far more confrontational tone.

He said the ceasefire had ended following the latest attacks on Iran but indicated that diplomatic talks could still continue.

"Something is wrong with them. They are sick and playing dirty games," Trump said. However, he added that he could allow his negotiators to continue discussions, although he believes Iran is "just wasting time".

US-Iran Exchange Fresh Military Claims

The latest exchange of statements came after US Central Command claimed it had targeted 80 Iranian military bases on July 8.

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In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had retaliated against 85 US bases. The Iranian military also claimed it carried out a drone strike targeting US forces stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in response to US attacks on southern Iran.

Iran Accuses US Of Violating Agreement

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the United States of violating the 14-point agreement, saying the attacks on Iran despite the deal reflected Washington's continued policy of pressure against Tehran.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "The era of threats and extortion is over. It doesn't work. We won't give in."

He also accused the US of breaching the agreement by ignoring the rules in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening military action, reimposing oil sanctions, launching attacks on southern Iran and allowing continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

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