US-Iran Talks Extended As Trump Says It 'Makes No Difference' If Peace Deal Reached

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran-US talks extended by another day in Islamabad.

Negotiations spanned over 15 hours with draft texts exchanged.

Pakistani mediation aims to resolve remaining differences between nations.

US President Trump expressed confidence in America's negotiation position.

Talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad have been extended by another day after prolonged discussions, with both sides continuing engagement despite unresolved differences and exchanging draft texts.

According to Press TV, negotiations lasted over 15 hours, stretching late into the night before concluding early Sunday. The dialogue, mediated by Pakistan, is set to resume following a brief pause.

In a statement shared by Tehran, officials confirmed ongoing engagement: "Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences."

"At Pakistan's proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday," the statement by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on X further noted.

Exchange Of Draft Texts

Following the in-person discussions, both sides exchanged written drafts outlining areas of understanding. This step is seen as an attempt to formalise progress made during the talks and identify remaining points of contention.

The talks began at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, with Iranian officials first meeting Pakistani counterparts before engaging with the US delegation. Reports suggest that senior representatives from both sides participated, underlining the significance of the diplomatic effort.

The extended duration of discussions highlights the complexity and urgency surrounding the negotiations, which are taking place amid a fragile ceasefire.

Trump’s Remarks Amid US-Iran Talks

Amid ongoing discussions, US President Donald Trump seemed strong confidence in America's position amid the ongoing peace talks, expressing indifference regarding the outcome of the negotiations. He said US stands to "win" regardless of whether a deal is reached.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, "We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait. Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO."

On US-Iran peace talks, he said: "They've been meeting for many hours. We will see what happens. Regardless of that, we win. Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win. The boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. We are loading the huge tankers with oil and gas."