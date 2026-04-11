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HomeNewsWorldUS Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz As Trump Says ‘Clearing’ Operation Underway

US Warships Cross Strait Of Hormuz As Trump Says ‘Clearing’ Operation Underway

President Donald Trump said the US has started “clearing out” the strategic waterway, through which a fifth of global oil supplies pass. He warned that Iranian sea mines still pose a threat but claimed Iran is “losing big”.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sea mines remain a potential threat to shipping.

Two US Navy warships have reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such transit since the conflict with Iran began, as President Donald Trump said Washington has started efforts to “clear out” the crucial waterway.

The guided-missile destroyers moved through the strait without incident, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited US officials. The operation was not coordinated with Iranian authorities, Axios reported.

Trump Signals Push to Reopen Key Shipping Route

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the move as part of a broader effort to secure the strategic passage, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s crude oil flows.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote, calling it a “favour” to countries including China, Japan and France. He also criticised these nations, saying they lack the “courage or will” to undertake such operations themselves.

The president reiterated his claim that Iran is “losing big” in the conflict, while acknowledging that sea mines in the strait remain a potential threat to shipping.

Strategic Waterway Central to Conflict

Trump warned that vessels could still encounter Iranian mines, describing them as Tehran’s remaining leverage in the region. US officials have not publicly commented on the reported naval transit.

The Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran’s coast, has been largely disrupted since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. Its reopening was expected as part of a fragile ceasefire reached earlier this week.

Talks Underway Amid Global Concerns

The developments come as senior US and Iranian officials have begun negotiations in Pakistan, aiming to end the conflict that has unsettled the Middle East and global energy markets.

Earlier, Trump also claimed that empty oil tankers were heading to the United States to load crude, though he did not provide further details.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any ongoing threats in the Strait of Hormuz?

Yes, sea mines in the strait remain a potential threat to shipping. President Trump described these mines as Iran's remaining leverage.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Peace Talks US Iran War
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