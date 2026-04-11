Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Iran conclude initial in-person talks in Islamabad.

Iran agrees to talks after US approves asset freeze release.

Pakistan seeks extension for further diplomatic progress.

US warships transit Strait of Hormuz amidst talks.

US-Iran Peace Talks: The first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad on Saturday night after hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to confirm areas of agreement reached during the day, according to Al Jazeera. The move signals an attempt to formalise progress made during the face-to-face engagement.

Asset Freeze Issue Emerges as Key Breakthrough

A source from the Iranian delegation told the broadcaster that Tehran agreed to participate in the talks after Washington decided to release frozen Iranian assets, a key demand outlined in Iran’s 10-point plan. However, the United States has not officially confirmed whether such a decision has been finalised.

The negotiations reportedly unfolded in a congenial atmosphere, with multiple rounds of discussions held. Delegates also shared a dinner before exchanging documents, indicating a relatively positive tone despite longstanding tensions.

Pakistan Seeks Extension for Further Progress

Pakistani officials are now pushing for an extension of the talks, hoping to secure at least another day of dialogue to move closer to a conclusive agreement. While no extension has been confirmed so far, diplomats remain optimistic and are urging both sides to show greater flexibility.

The next steps will depend on decisions taken by the leadership in Washington and Tehran, including whether direct, face-to-face negotiations will continue and what framework will guide future talks.

Hormuz Developments Add Strategic Pressure

Even as talks progressed, the US military confirmed that two of its warships, USS Frank E Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, transited the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said the move was part of a broader mission to ensure the waterway is cleared of sea mines allegedly laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, reiterated that the US has begun efforts to “clear out” the Strait, describing it as a service to global powers. He also repeated claims that Iran is “losing big” in the conflict and suggested its remaining threat lies in sea mines in the strategic passage.

Delicate Balance Between Diplomacy and Military Moves

The developments highlight the fragile balance between diplomacy and military signalling in the region. While talks in Islamabad offer a potential pathway to de-escalation, parallel actions in the Strait of Hormuz underscore the high stakes involved for global energy security and regional stability.