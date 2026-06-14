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HomeNewsWorldIran, US Reach Draft Understanding On Nuclear Programme, Strait Of Hormuz: Report

Iran, US Reach Draft Understanding On Nuclear Programme, Strait Of Hormuz: Report

Iran and the US are nearing a draft deal that includes nuclear curbs, sanctions relief, reopening Hormuz and the release of $25 billion in assets.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran, US reach temporary understanding on nuclear, maritime issues.
  • Tehran reopened Hormuz, US lifted blockade, offered sanction relief.
  • Iran pledges nuclear restraint; US facilitates $25 billion assets release.

Iran and the United States have reportedly moved closer to a temporary understanding aimed at easing tensions and paving the way for a broader agreement, according to details emerging from ongoing peace talks between the two sides. An Iranian official familiar with the negotiations said a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers several key issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. If both sides approve the framework, negotiations on a final agreement are expected to begin within the next 60 days.

'Hormuz Reopens'

According to the Iranian official, Tehran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial shipping with immediate effect. The United States has also reportedly lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports, marking a significant de-escalation in regional tensions.

As part of the proposed arrangement, Washington has agreed not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final agreement is reached. The US is also expected to provide temporary relief from restrictions on Iran's oil sector, allowing Tehran to resume limited oil exports and generate revenue.

In addition, reports suggest the US has agreed to facilitate the release of around $25 billion in Iranian assets that had previously been frozen. The funds could be made available through direct transfers, regional financial mechanisms and credit facilities.

Also Read: Indian Vessel Suffers Engine Failure Off Oman's Coast; Rescue Operation Underway

Nuclear Commitments

The draft framework also outlines commitments related to Iran's nuclear activities. Tehran has reportedly agreed that it will neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons and will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme until a comprehensive deal is finalised.

This includes refraining from further uranium enrichment and avoiding any expansion of existing nuclear facilities during the interim period.

The United States, meanwhile, has agreed to discuss a mechanism under which Iran would reduce its stockpile of highly enriched uranium within the country. Officials from both sides are expected to negotiate the details of that process during the next phase of talks.

The reported understanding is being viewed as a confidence-building measure designed to create space for wider negotiations. While no final agreement has yet been signed, the draft MoU signals a potential breakthrough in efforts to resolve long-standing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security concerns.

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Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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