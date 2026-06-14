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HomeNewsIndiaIndian Vessel Suffers Engine Failure Off Oman's Coast; Rescue Operation Underway

Indian Vessel Suffers Engine Failure Off Oman's Coast; Rescue Operation Underway

Indian-flagged vessel Virat 1 suffered an engine failure off Oman, forcing 14 Indian crew members onto a liferaft. Search and rescue operations are underway amid growing concerns.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fourteen Indian crew abandoned ship; rescue operations underway.

The Indian Embassy in Oman on Sunday said that it has learnt of an incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel "Virat 1" off the coast of Oman and that search and rescue operations are currently under way in coordination with Omani authorities.

According to the embassy, the vessel suffered an engine failure, forcing the crew to abandon ship and move safely to a liferaft. The embassy said the vessel was reportedly carrying 14 Indian crew members at the time of the incident.

The embassy said rescue operations are currently underway and that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities.

Also Read: Khan Sir Attack Case: Accused’s Brother Dies In Nepal Amid Ongoing Probe

Concerns Mount Over Indian Seafarers In Gulf

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Middle East, a region increasingly affected by maritime security challenges and regional tensions. Recent incidents involving Indian crew members have heightened scrutiny of their working conditions and safety.

An Indian national recently died following medical complications aboard the vessel MT Celestial while it was docked at Duqm Port in Oman. The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was coordinating efforts for the early repatriation of the deceased's mortal remains.

3 Indian Sailors Killed In US Strike

Earlier this month, three Indian seafarers were killed in a strike on a tanker off the Omani coast, triggering diplomatic concern in New Delhi. India subsequently summoned the US chargé d'affaires and conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping.

Also Read: 'Silent Like Obedient Servant': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Over US Remarks On 3 Indian Sailors' Death

India is one of the world's largest suppliers of maritime manpower, with more than 300,000 seafarers serving on global shipping fleets. Government estimates indicate that over 18,000 Indian seafarers are currently employed across the Gulf region, underscoring the scale of India's maritime presence in West Asia.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were there other recent incidents involving Indian seafarers in Oman?

Yes, an Indian national died from medical complications on the MT Celestial, and three Indian seafarers were killed in an earlier strike on a tanker off the Omani coast.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Oman Coast Indian Flagged Vessel Virat 1
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