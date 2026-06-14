'Innovation Is In India's DNA': PM Modi, Macron Launch 'Bharat Innovates' In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said innovation is part of India's DNA as he joined French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice. The launch, held during Modi's visit to France ahead of engagements linked to the G7 Summit, highlighted growing collaboration between India and Europe in technology and entrepreneurship. Modi said the initiative would connect Indian talent with European capital and expertise, creating new opportunities for young innovators while further strengthening the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris.

Vision Beyond Interests

Addressing the gathering, Modi recalled the launch of the 'India-France Year of Innovation' earlier this year and described 'Bharat Innovates' as a natural extension of that effort. He thanked Macron for attending the event and noted that the French President had previously called for India and France to work together to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

#WATCH | Nice, France: At 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Different countries across the world do trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides… pic.twitter.com/BRqSCgiUMU — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

The Prime Minister said the new platform would act as a bridge between India's innovation ecosystem and European investors, helping start-ups and young entrepreneurs access global expertise and resources.

He also underlined the unique nature of India-France ties, saying some international relationships go beyond business and strategic cooperation and are instead driven by a shared vision. According to PM Modi, the partnership between the two countries is one such relationship.

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Macron's Praise

The event came shortly after Macron warmly greeted Modi with a hug on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Modi is currently in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Macron said it was an honour to host him in Nice and recalled launching the 'India-France Year of Innovation' together in Mumbai earlier this year. He said the debate was no longer about whether India was innovating, but about who would choose to innovate alongside India.

VIDEO | President of France Emmanuel Macron greets PM Modi with a warm hug on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/fjb3bVVxtd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2026

Macron also congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister since Independence, describing the milestone as a testament to his determination and to India's growing strength.

The 'Bharat Innovates' platform is expected to deepen cooperation between Indian and European innovators, investors and researchers, reinforcing the broader push by India and France to expand collaboration in emerging technologies and future-focused industries.

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