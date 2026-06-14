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HomeNews'Innovation Is In India's DNA': PM Modi, Macron Launch 'Bharat Innovates' In France

'Innovation Is In India's DNA': PM Modi, Macron Launch 'Bharat Innovates' In France

PM Modi said innovation is in India's DNA as he launched Bharat Innovates with Macron in France, calling it a bridge between Indian talent and European expertise.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said innovation is part of India's DNA as he joined French President Emmanuel Macron to inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice. The launch, held during Modi's visit to France ahead of engagements linked to the G7 Summit, highlighted growing collaboration between India and Europe in technology and entrepreneurship. Modi said the initiative would connect Indian talent with European capital and expertise, creating new opportunities for young innovators while further strengthening the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris.

Vision Beyond Interests

Addressing the gathering, Modi recalled the launch of the 'India-France Year of Innovation' earlier this year and described 'Bharat Innovates' as a natural extension of that effort. He thanked Macron for attending the event and noted that the French President had previously called for India and France to work together to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister said the new platform would act as a bridge between India's innovation ecosystem and European investors, helping start-ups and young entrepreneurs access global expertise and resources.

He also underlined the unique nature of India-France ties, saying some international relationships go beyond business and strategic cooperation and are instead driven by a shared vision. According to PM Modi, the partnership between the two countries is one such relationship.

Also Read: Mamata's Trusted Aide Sudip Bandyopadhyay Joins Rebel TMC Camp After Meeting With Amit Shah

Macron's Praise

The event came shortly after Macron warmly greeted Modi with a hug on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Modi is currently in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Macron said it was an honour to host him in Nice and recalled launching the 'India-France Year of Innovation' together in Mumbai earlier this year. He said the debate was no longer about whether India was innovating, but about who would choose to innovate alongside India.

Macron also congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister since Independence, describing the milestone as a testament to his determination and to India's growing strength.

The 'Bharat Innovates' platform is expected to deepen cooperation between Indian and European innovators, investors and researchers, reinforcing the broader push by India and France to expand collaboration in emerging technologies and future-focused industries.

Also Read: 'Silent Like Obedient Servant': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Over US Remarks On 3 Indian Sailors' Death

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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