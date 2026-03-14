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HomeNewsWorldIndia Repatriates Non-Essential Crew Of Iranian Warship Docked In Kochi Amid US-Iran Conflict

India Repatriates Non-Essential Crew Of Iranian Warship Docked In Kochi Amid US-Iran Conflict

Amidst US-Iran tensions, India repatriated non-essential crew from the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, docked in Kochi for repairs since March 4th. Over 50 crew remain.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) India has repatriated the non-essential crew members of an Iranian warship that docked in Kochi on March 4 amid the escalating military conflict between Iran and the US, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Over 50 of the 183 crew members have stayed back as the ship, IRIS Lavan, remains in Kochi, they said.

The non-essential sailors left India by a Turkish airline aircraft. The aircraft landed in Kochi late last night after picking up the bodies from Colombo of over 80 Iranian sailors of another warship that was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.

IRIS Lavan has remained in Kochi since March 4. The ship had developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1 following a request from the Iranian side.

It is learnt that the Iranian sailors of IRIS Lavan will travel to Iran by road from Yerevan, Armenia's capital city.

The repatriation of the crew members comes as New Delhi makes efforts to ensure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night in the fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted. PTI MPB DIV DIV

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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