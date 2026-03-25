100 New Airports Approved Across India, Cabinet Takes Key Decisions

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The Union Cabinet has approved an expanded regional air connectivity plan under which 100 new airports, heliports and water aerodromes will be developed over the next decade to improve links to smaller cities and remote regions. The move comes under a modified UDAN scheme that will run from 2026-27 to 2035-36 with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore. Officials said the revised programme aims to widen the aviation network, strengthen regional transport and boost economic activity by upgrading unused airstrips and supporting airlines to operate on routes that are not commercially viable.

100 Airports In Expansion Plan

Under the modified UDAN scheme, the government plans to develop 100 additional airports by reviving unserved and under-served airstrips across the country. The expansion is intended to improve connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, hill states, border areas and islands where air travel options remain limited.

The plan also includes construction of around 200 helipads and development of water aerodromes to improve access in difficult terrain. Officials said such facilities will help connect remote regions where building full-scale airports is not feasible.

Airlines operating on regional routes will continue to receive viability gap funding to ensure services remain viable even when passenger demand is low.

Rs 28,840 Crore Outlay Approved

The modified scheme will be implemented from 2026-27 to 2035-36 with a total approved outlay of Rs 28,840 crore. More than Rs 10,000 crore will be provided as viability gap funding over ten years to support airline operators flying on regional routes.

In addition, about Rs 2,577 crore has been earmarked for operation and maintenance support for nearly 441 aerodromes, with financial assistance capped for a fixed period to ensure discipline in spending.

The expansion is expected to boost tourism, trade and access to healthcare and emergency services while strengthening the domestic aviation network. The government also aims to create a more self-reliant regional aviation system by ensuring sustainable air connectivity to smaller towns across the country.